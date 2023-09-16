On the mound for the Cortland Red Dragons baseball team in 1950, William “Bill” Carey threw a no-hitter against the University of Bridgeport. And yet, that fell to the back-page footnotes of what he accomplished during his life. After all, he is a member of five athletic Halls of Fame.
The longtime Waterloo coach passed away peacefully Aug. 31 in Rochester. He was 95.
Before serving 18 years as the director of athletics at Nazareth College, and before he was the men’s basketball coach at Rochester Institute of Technology, Carey coached at Waterloo High School for 12 years. He led the Waterloo baseball program to two Section V titles and the basketball team to four, including a three-peat from 1963-65.
“Just a cool guy that had a passion for teaching sports and had a lot of success,” retired Waterloo administrator and teacher Joe Sposato said. “He was just an amazing, amazing person. I could go on forever talking about him. He meant a lot to me and meant a lot to Waterloo.”
Perhaps most notably while at Waterloo, Carey coached the legendary and two-time Super Bowl-winning NFL coach, Tom Coughlin.
“He was the ultimate role model and my inspiration to become a coach,” Coughlin said to nazathletics.com. “He was an incredible mentor and one of the greatest examples of loyalty I’ve ever seen.”
It was Carey who recommended Coughlin for his first football coaching job at RIT. Carey’s loyalty toward his former athletes served as a springboard for Coughlin.
Carey grew up in the tiny town of Constableville, which is at the base of the Adirondack Mountains, and he excelled athletically in soccer, basketball and baseball before graduating from high school in 1945. After a stint in the Army and serving in Okinawa, Japan, he moved to SUNY Cortland, where he met his wife, Barbara, before graduating in 1950.
His first job was at King Ferry High School in Cayuga County. Then, he moved on to Waterloo High School.
“I met him when I was 7 years old at the playgrounds at LaFayette school,” Sposato said. “During elementary and middle school I ended up being his statkeeper and manager for his teams, just as (Tom) Coughlin was going through. He made a tremendous impact on me as a role model and mentor. He ended up, through all these years, being a very close friend. He used to follow my sports teams as he did with Tom’s; he was that universal.”
Carey spent more than a decade at Waterloo. Sposato and former player Larry Hilimire noted that all Carey wanted to do was win, and his work ethic, passion, preparedness, and loyalty to his players made teams want to give every ounce of effort for him.
“Loyal, prepared; he taught the game — baseball and basketball — a great strategist,” Sposato said. “If it were a close game, he’d find a way to win it for you. He was innovative and had a knack. He commanded respect and his passion really got to people.”
“He just commanded respect from everybody that worked for him and his players, he was totally in charge. It was all good because he taught us the discipline that we needed as kids,” Hilimire said. “For what we ended up going on and being later on in life, he was just the stepping stone for all of us. You work hard, you play hard and you know what? Good things are going to happen. He created some great, great teams at Waterloo but it was all through hard work. He was the one that created it all.
“He was the kind of person that was so prepared in everything he did,” Hilimire continued. “It just carried on in life. Once I got done playing sports, just to see how he handled himself. I mean, he was loyal to his coaches, to his players, and he just was the type of person you wanted to be around. He just taught us how to become great people after school, after we got out of playing sports/basketball, he was a great mentor.”
As a coach, Carey expected the best from his players and made no bones about it. His desire to win rubbed off on the teams he coached. Perhaps that’s why his championship-caliber personality translated into athletic administration.
“He was very strict, he wanted to win, he was very serious, he was very animated, and he would fly off the handle when things weren’t going well,” Hilimire said, “but he just wanted to win so bad that whatever he had to do to win, he would. He created that in all of us, that we wanted to win. We didn’t want to come in second in anything we ever did because of his leadership.”
After more than a decade of coaching at Waterloo, Carey was hired to coach the freshman basketball team at RIT in 1966 and was elevated to varsity coach two years later. Hilimire, who graduated from Waterloo the same year Carey left, transferred into RIT after two years playing basketball at SUNY Cobleskill and got the chance to play for Carey once again.
“He was more than just a coach. He became a friend of mine when I was at college,” Hilimire said. “When I played for him (at RIT), it was pretty interesting because he didn’t have a bunch of assistants, and knowing what I knew about basketball, he would have me sit next to him on the bench because I didn’t start at RIT. He would say to me, ‘Give me some help whenever you see something that needs to be addressed.’ If things were going bad and I saw something that needed to be done, I would just lean over and say, ‘Coach we need to do this or we needed to do that.’ That was the part I loved about Bill because he wasn’t above and beyond with reaching out for help. He saw that I knew enough about basketball that he said, ‘Hey, I’m doing this all by myself here, if you see something, just let me know.’ Other than that, I went over to dinner over at his house, he invited me over there a half a dozen times at least when I was at RIT. It was more than just a coach-athlete relationship.”
When he stepped down from RIT in 1980, Carey was the winningest basketball coach in program history with a record of 162-124. His teams captured four Chase Scholarship Basketball Tournament titles, and he became a charter member of the tournament’s Hall of Fame in 1997. His 1975-76 team at RIT went 20-7 and earned the Tigers their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.
Carey also served as athletic director at RIT for three years before accepting a similar role at Nazareth in 1980.
It was at Nazareth where Carey spent the most time at any one place. In his 18 years as athletic director, Carey led the expansion of Golden Flyers athletics from 75 student-athletes to 275, and oversaw the addition of seven varsity teams by the end of his tenure, including three national championships in men’s lacrosse (1992, ’96, ’97).
In addition, Carey served as the chair of the NCAA East Region men’s basketball and men’s ice hockey committees and the ECAC selection committees for men’s basketball and women’s soccer.
Even after Waterloo, he couldn’t help but continue his involvement with the school and his former athletes.
“He always took the time to follow Waterloo after, and indeed, when a Waterloo kid went to Nazareth, he’d look him up and kept track of the Waterloo kids, whether they were an athlete or a student,” Sposato said. “He had an attachment to Waterloo. It was the mark we all shot for. We always tried to reach his level.
“It’s what he gave to us, it’s really the highlight of his life,” Sposato continued. “He gave everything to the people that played for him and worked for him.”
Carey was predeceased by his son, Michael Carey, and his grandson, Jason Blair. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara, and his daughter, Elizabeth Carey. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Laurel Carey (Scott Posadny), Michael Carey (Kaitlin), Carie Garlock, and Douglas Blair (Treena); as well as great-grandchildren Brianna, Alivia, Talen, Rilee, Mikey, Tayler, Jacob, Ethan, and Marley.
Carey’s funeral Mass was celebrated Sept. 8. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Carey’s memory to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, PO Box 50798, Jacksonville, FL 32240; https://tcjayfund.org/ways-to-give.
“The one thing about Bill and Barb Carey, they never forgot their roots, they never forgot where they came from,” Hilimire said. “Whenever anybody around here had anything that was of any meaning to any of them, they always came back to it. Whenever anything was going on, whether that was someone going into the (Waterloo) Hall of Fame or if there is any special event anywhere, they always came back. They never missed an event, whether it was to honor one of his past players or students. Bill was very loyal in that respect: to never forget where he came from.”