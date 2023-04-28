William Smith Field Hockey alumna Jessica Scheller Holmes ‘98 is no stranger to winning titles. Her time at William Smith saw a decorated career highlighted by a 1997 NCAA national championship. Now a world-class triathlete, Scheller Holmes crossed the finish line at the 2022 ITU Triathlon World Championships in Abu Dhabi in November with a blistering time of 2:15:29, claiming her maiden world title in her age group.
Moments before the biggest race of her career, Scheller Holmes stood at the swim start and recalls catching a glimpse of a heron flying high above in the Abu Dhabi skies.
“At that moment I was calm and confident. I knew that was my day. Go Herons!” Scheller Holmes dove into the 1-mile swim with that Heron confidence and never looked back.
Emerging from the water in third place with a time of 23 minutes, 12 seconds, Scheller Holmes found herself in a good position entering the bike portion of the event. Averaging 24 mph, a strong pedaling performance on the 25-mile course allowed her to turn in the fastest bike time in the field (1:00:38) and placed her in a comfortable lead with just the 6.2-mile run between her and the finish line.
Jessica Scheller Holmes ‘98 at the 2022 ITU Triathlon World Championships in Abu Dhabi.At the transition, Scheller Holmes threw on her running shoes and was off to chase the title. Once again turning in the fastest time on the running course (46:03), she only built upon her already sizable lead, stopping the race clock at 2:15:29, a remarkable four minutes ahead of the second place finisher.
As an anchor of the Heron midfield, Scheller Holmes played a steady role on the star-studded field hockey roster of the late 1990s. She was one of seven Herons to earn first team all-conference honors by the Upstate Collegiate Athletic Association for the 1997 season. In her four seasons wearing green and white, Scheller Holmes helped William Smith amass a record of 70-16, including the 1997 NCAA Division III National Championship. Scheller Holmes graduated in 1998 with a degree in Latin American studies.
After graduating from HWS, Scheller Holmes went to work in healthcare administration. She was the director of operations at Affiliated Physicians Group of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital when she left the industry following the birth of her last child. She is now a fitness instructor and coaches youth field hockey and lacrosse.