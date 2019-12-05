GENEVA — The William Smith soccer team practiced together on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus for the final time Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, the Herons left for the airport with their tickets stamped to Greensboro, N.C., the home of the NCAA Division III women’s soccer final four.
When they return, a third national championship could be in tow.
Out of the 64 programs that began the same quest three weeks ago, the battle-hardened four that remain are California’s Pomona-Pitzer, Pennsylvania’s Messiah College and Carnegie Mellon, and William Smith.
Herons coach Aliceann Wilber leads one of the country’s finest programs into the tournament for the 30th time in her 40 years as head coach. Wilber and her group have managed to block all distractions and focus solely on the first team in their way: the No. 8 Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens.
“They are great,” Wilber said of her initial thoughts on the Sagehens. “They are highly organized. They’ve got scoring power and a strong goalkeeper. They are playing with a lot of passion and excitement, so it’ll be a great game.”
Although Wilber has been in the final four previously, the players’ excitement was almost palpable Tuesday night.
“Incredibly excited,” William Smith senior defender Eileen Rath said with a beaming smile. “This is something we’ve worked for and something we’ve thought about since freshman year, and it has eluded us. This year we’re finally going, and it’s just really exciting.”
“I can’t wait,” junior defender Maia Martinez said. “I can’t wait to go to North Carolina and show what we’ve got.”
The Sagehens’ home base is Claremont, Calif., where they have been for several decades. Pomona-Pitzer enters the final four for the first time in program history, sporting a 20-1-2 record with 63 goals. If at all possible, their defense is even more stingy than William Smith’s; the Sagehens have surrendered three goals all season. They are first in the nation in shutout percentage (.870), second in goals-against average (0.21) and second in save percentage (.933).
Second-ranked William Smith enters the final four with 51 goals for, six goals against and a 20-1-1 record. It will be the first time the two programs have met.
Similar to the HWS curriculum, Pomona-Pitzer is the joint athletic program of two colleges: Pomona College and Pitzer College. The difference is that Pomona and Pitzer are separate institutions on separate campuses with separate curricula. Pomona and Pitzer are part of the Claremont Colleges consortium.
The Claremont College consortium is similar to Oxford University in England, where two or more institutions combine with the objective of pooling their resources for achieving a common goal. The other three undergraduate schools that fall under the tree of Claremont College are Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College and Harvey Mudd College.
Confusing education systems aside, the Sagehens haven’t batted an eyelash at their opponents thus far in the tournament. They have outscored their opponents 8-0 and allowed 11 shots on goal in four games. Despite their dominance, Pomona-Pitzer came close to being eliminated in their quarterfinal game against Washington University of St. Louis. It went to penalty kicks, with the Sagehens surviving by a 5-4 margin.
The Herons will be focused on containing senior midfielder Bria VarnBuhle, who has 21 goals on the season. Throughout 2019, William Smith has shown they have been excellent in shutting down their opponents’ top scorer; just ask Utica’s Mikayla Blumenstock or Johns Hopkins’ Emily Maheras, both of whom led their team in scoring by a wide margin and were rendered ineffective by the Herons.
William Smith has been clinical in their previous two games. Following a first-half collapse against No. 18 Stevens that saw them fall behind 2-0, the Herons roared back in the second half to tie the game with two goals in 47 seconds and net a third, game-winning strike less than 17 minutes later.
In the quarterfinal against No. 12 Johns Hopkins, the Herons scored twice on three shots.
“I would expect the tempo and the style of play will be more similar to Stevens than the physicality and more open game of Hopkins,” Wilber said. “We’ll have to keep our wits about us and play smart soccer, technical soccer.”
Friday’s game against the Sagehens will undoubtedly be the toughest matchup of the season for the Herons. It is against a team they have never seen and quite frankly, may never see again.
If the 3-2 comeback win against Stevens showed what this team is made of, Friday’s game will be a test of how far the Herons’ remarkable combination of camaraderie, talent and heart can take them.
“We told (the players), ‘Now it’s the third season,’ ” Wilber said. “We had the regular season, then the postseason, and now this is the third season ... game on!”