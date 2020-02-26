TROY — William Smith basketball’s season came to an end on Tuesday night at the hands of the RPI Engineers in a 65-59 loss.
The Herons (14-12) led for the entire first half but a nine-point third quarter seemed to doom William Smith. The Herons came out strong and 16-11 after one quarter of play. Though they shot 1-9 from 3-point range in the quarter, their stingy defense kept RPI off the board for a large portion of the quarter.
While William Smith shot 35-percent from the field, they kept the Engineers to 25-percent shooting in the quarter.
The second quarter saw both teams shooting well from the field with William Smith hitting four 3-pointers and nearly 60-percent shooting from the field. On the other side, RPI increased their shooting percentage with each quarter. The Engineers shot nearly 43-percent from the field.
After the first half, the Herons held a 34-27 lead.
Things began to fall apart for William Smith in the second half. They failed to shoot higher than 17-percent from the field and 15-percent from three. Meanwhile RPI continued to increase their shooting efficiency with nearly 44-percent shooting. William Smith only managed to score nine points in the third and RPI dropped 16 to tie the game at 43-43 heading into the final quarter.
The two teams’ offensive trends continued into the fourth with RPI shooting better and the Herons continuing to struggle.
William Smith kept it interesting and were within three points with less than a minute remaining, but a dagger-three from Sam Krumbhaar ended any chance of a Heron comeback.
Heron senior Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou left it all out on the court with a double double in her final collegiate game, dropping 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds with three assists. Stella Davis led the team in scoring with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists and Olivia Parisi added 11 points and nine rebounds.