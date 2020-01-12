ITHACA — Heading into Saturday afternoon’s Liberty League basketball game at Ithaca College, William Smith had put together a most unusual season thus far.
The Herons had won all seven of their away games in 2019-20, while going 0-3 in the confines of their home Bristol Gym.
The Bombers wiped out William Smith’s perfect road record.
Ithaca built a 14-point halftime lead and constantly disrupted the Herons’ offensive flow, holding the visitors to 25.9 percent shooting in a 60-48 triumph at Ben Light Gymnasium.
The Bombers (7-3, 4-0) took over first place in the Liberty League while handing the Herons (7-4, 3-1) their first conference setback.
KellyAnne O’Reilly led three Ithaca players in double figures with 14 points.
Stella Davis topped William Smith with 17 points. Olivia Parisi netted 10 to go with 6 rebounds. Lauren DeVaney added 9 points and 7 rebounds.
On Friday, the Herons threw away a 13-point lead after three quarters at Clark Gym before turning back Rochester Institute of Technology 90-86 in overtime.
William Smith shot 50.8 percent and made 12 3-pointers. Both represented season highs.
Parisi powered the Herons with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Davis canned five 3-pointers in a 19-point outing, and she also snared 6 rebounds. DeVaney contributed 14 points and 9 rebounds. Maddie Malicki’s career-high 13 points featured 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Kaleesha Joseph and Brooke Stanley spearheaded RIT with 21-point efforts.
In other women’s basketball:
Keuka 64,
Lancaster Bible 57
LANCASTER, Pa. — Sam Laranjo and Riley Record (Pal-Mac) each dropped in 18 points as the Wolves (5-4, 1-1) collected their first North Eastern Athletic Conference triumph of the season.
Sydney Bloom contributed 10 points for Keuka, which spotted the Chargers a 6-0 lead before taking a double-figure lead in the second quarter.
Arianna DeNault passed out five assists for the Wolves, who beat Lancaster Bible for only the third time in 11 career meetings.
Jefferson 68,
FLCC 57
HOPEWELL — Chelsey Raven amassed 26 points and 22 rebounds to lead the visiting Cannoneers (5-6, 2-0 Mid-State Athletic Conference) on Saturday. Teammate Ashlyn Eyles flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.
Abigail DeFisher (Marion) totaled 19 points and 4 blocked shots for the Lakers (4-11, 0-3), who fell to 0-3 in the new calendar year. Nevaeh Mack notched 8 points and 5 assists. Brandy Morrison (Pal-Mac) pulled down 11 rebounds.