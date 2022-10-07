KEUKA PARK — Keuka field hockey hasn’t had many wins in 2022, but when the team does win, it puts up an average of eight goals. The Wolves won its second game of the year with an 8-0 win over Wells College.
Five different players for Keuka found the back of the cage and three registered multiple goals. Kirstin Billings, Erin Patterson and Makaela Mills each scored twice in the win with Alexis Dodge and Anna Dewey adding one each. Mills added two assists for a game-high four points.
Jordan Nichols made four saves in goal for the Wolves (2-9).
Mills got the scoring started at 8:03 in the first with an unassisted goal from the left side. Wells (1-7) held the Wolves scoring in check until the second quarter when Keuka erupted for three within five minutes.
Billings scored the lone goal in the third and in the fourth, the Wolves scored in bunches again, scoring the final three goals in less than five minutes.