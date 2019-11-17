GENEVA — A few seagulls occupied William Smith’s defensive half for the majority of the 90 minutes the Herons played against Utica Saturday.
That’s because the flow of play rarely reached the Herons’ end.
Second-ranked William Smith rolled over the Pioneers in the first round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Saturday, 3-0. The Herons will face Mary Washington, which blanked Geneseo by the same score in Saturday’s other first-round contest, in a second-round game at 1 p.m. today at Cozzens Field.
William Smith (17-1-1) flirted with an NCAA single-game record for most shots. It’s final total of 45 fell six shy of the all-time mark.
Utica (12-6-1) reached its first NCAA tournament by winning the Empire 8 Athletic Conference and not allowing a goal since Nov. 2 against Elmira. Despite their strong recent play, the Pioneers were simply overpowered and outmatched.
“It was a pretty typical first-round game,” head coach Aliceann Wilber said after the win. “Both teams were really excited to begin NCAA tournament play.”
The two programs had not met since 2006, so there was a bit of a competitive fog between them.
“I think it’s about being prepared, watching film before and seeing what they are going to try and do,” junior midfielder Sheila McQuillen said, “ … and then just moving the ball around was helpful in trying to get past them.”
“It was thinking on our feet, seeing what they gave us,” sophomore forward Sarah Gray added. “We didn’t quite know how they were going to come out, so it was really just making sure we were reading the game and doing what we can do.”
William Smith was buzzing to begin the match. The likes of senior midfielder Phoebe Wade and junior forward Julia Keogh applied immediate pressure. Keogh finished with five shots on goal and one assist.
Unlike the Liberty League Final against Vassar, the Herons converted within 8 minutes. Keogh received a pass at the top of the box that she skillfully one-touched to McQuillen in front of the net. McQuillen fired a shot from 15 yards out that rebounded off the bottom of the right post. The ball came right back to her, and McQuillen took a stride forward and finished her shot, putting the Herons up 1-0.
The Herons pressed even harder after the goal, totaled four shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of play. The few times that Utica retained possession and carried it into William Smith’s half, they were smothered immediately.
The Pioneers entered the game with one of the most prolific scorers in the country. Senior Mikayla Blumenstock had 22 goals entering the game, accounting for nearly 60 percent of Utica’s output on the season. William Smith made her a non-factor: Every time the ball came to her, a flock of Herons surrounded and dispossessed her.
Julia Berg and Mariah Deschino controlled the play in the middle of the field and distributed the ball efficiently while snuffing out any possible Utica counterattack. The Pioneers ended with only 30 percent possession, and they managed less than a minute on attack.
The Herons doubled their lead with less than 2 minutes to play in the first half thanks to the first of Sarah Gray’s two goals.
Gray began the game on the bench and ended with two shots and two goals. She was in perfect position on the first goal, then scored what could be the goal of the tournament in the 86th minute.
“I give a lot of credit to my teammates,” Gray said. “The first goal, it was kind of a scramble in the box and I just ended up being on the far side (to put it in). The second goal was a great pass from Eileen (Rath) … If you re-watch the video, you can see me cover my mouth because I didn’t think it would go in. I was very surprised.”
On Gray’s first goal, Emilie Sauvayre took a set piece about 35 yards from goal and crossed it into the box. Maialen Martinez flicked it backward to the back post, where Gray was waiting to pounce.
On Gray’s second goal, Rath, a defender, passed the ball to Gray, who had her back toward goal at the top of the box. Gray then turned and fired a perfectly placed strike over Utica goalkeeper Allison Wagner to cement Wilber’s 57th NCAA tournament victory.
Wagner, a Canandaigua Academy graduate, finished with a whopping 22 saves in her final collegiate appearance.