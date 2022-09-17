ONEONTA — William Smith volleyball’s three-match win streak to begin its inaugural season was marred by three-straight losses to follow. Friday afternoon against Hartwick, the Herons prevailed in a thrilling five-set victory.
The sets played out 26-28, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 18-16 in favor of William Smith.
After trailing 16-15 in the fifth set, the Herons put together three straight points to secure the big victory.
William Smith first-year Hope Von Dohlen recorded the game-winning kill.
Von Dohlen led the Herons with a game-high 19 kills. Sophomore teammate Elizaveta Telepova added 17 kills.
First-year Cydney Fernandez contributed to a game-high 20 digs in the win while senior teammate and Geneva graduate Lauren DeVaney had a game-high 9 block assists.
William Smith (4-3) will stay in Oneonta today for two more matches playing Alfred State College at 10 a.m. and Morrisville State College at 12:30 p.m.