GENEVA — It seems the caronavirus has begun to impact local collegiate matchups in the Finger Lakes
Following their Sunday win over Dickinson, William Smith lacrosse (3-2) was set host Skidmore College in their first Liberty League matchup of the season this Saturday at Noon on Boswell Field in David J. Urick Stadium.
That matchup will have to wait as the game has been postponed until further notice, according to hwsathletics.com.
Skidmore, which is currently on spring break, has suspended students return to campus until March 22. A makeup date will be determined at a later time.
Skidmore student-athletes who are currently on their spring break team trips will return to their respective homes, postponing all athletic activities.
No other Hobart and William Smith athletic events have been postponed at this time.