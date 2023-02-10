CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s basketball team wrapped up its final home game of the 2022-2023 regular season by hosting the Roberts Wesleyan Redhawks junior varsity team on Thursday night in hopes of ending their three-game slide.
The Lakers’ losing streak reached four straight by falling 32-26 but not without a second half fight.
FLCC outscored the Redhawks 17-9 in the second half. Sophomore guard Hayley Andersen was a big part of that as she knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut into the 14-point halftime deficit.
The former Penn Yan guard, Andersen finished her night with a game-high 14 points after connecting on five field goals from the floor and four of them from 3-point range.
Andersen also closed with a game-high seven steals and hauled in eight rebounds as well to lead the Lakers.
FLCC (1-21) has one more game left in the regular season as they head to play Herkimer College at 3 p.m. this afternoon.