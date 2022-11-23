GENEVA — For the majority of the William Smith Herons basketball team, Tuesday evening against the 18th-nationally ranked University of Rochester was just their third game of the season. For senior forward and Geneva High School graduate Lauren DeVaney, it was the beginning of her second athletic season this school year alone.
DeVaney was on the court for 29 minutes against undefeated Rochester at Bristol Gymnasium. Less than a month ago, DeVaney wrapped up her first season of varsity volleyball as part of the inaugural season of William Smith volleyball. Now, she is in full swing in her fourth season on the basketball team.
“It was difficult at first to get my lungs back under me because it is just a totally different kind of conditioning, totally different shape you have to be in,” DaVaney said of the transition to basketball from volleyball. “I’m just so happy to be back with my basketball team, my best friends here. It was fun playing volleyball and everything, I loved meeting all the first-years coming in, even a couple sophomores but it’s just like being back home playing basketball again.”
She played middle blocker in all 22 matches during the 2022 volleyball season and finished with 64 kills to help the Herons finish 16-6 overall in year one of the program.
She added that the workload for volleyball and basketball are about the same but there are differences with basketball in that the practice time is not a set schedule compared to volleyball, which was typically a couple hours in the evening. DeVaney said she enjoys basketball more with the fact that it switches up from day-to-day and noted that there is more time off during the long basketball season as opposed to the long road trips volleyball can have.
“I’m just trying to not put too much pressure on myself,” DeVaney said on some goals for this basketball season. “Being in my senior year, I really just want to have fun, help out the team as much as I can with being one of the bigger presence on the team.
“One of my main goals is helping our first-year forwards develop their skills now so when I leave, they can just fill in right away,” DeVaney continued. “Mara Bledsoe has been doing really well so far, just being really physical. Playing against her in practice has been great for me too, she challenges me everyday.”
“It’s been great,” William Smith head coach Lindsay Sharman said on having DeVaney. “I know she was a little winded at first, a little different kind of getting up and down. She’s kind of settled back in, she added a little bit to her vertical. She’s a huge piece for us, her presence in the paint, her leadership is so critical.”
DeVaney’s Herons basketball team is off to a 1-2 start to year after a 92-48 loss against the nationally-ranked Rochester squad.
“I definitely think we grew throughout the game,” Sharman said on accessing her team after a difficult lost. “We knew that they were going to be tough but they are definitely the best team that we’ve played. We have a lot of young players, it kind of took us some time to figure that a little bit. It was just going to take a little bit more discipline. I felt like we kind of did our own thing in the first half, we didn’t really follow our game plan as well. In the second half, we kind of settled in and we started doing some good things. There were some good moments, especially in that second half. We’ll definitely learn a lot from it.”
Though the conditioning is different from volleyball, DeVaney seems to have lost no wind and has started strong. In Tuesday night’s game, she finished with seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the loss while junior guard Brooke Jarvis led William Smith with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Molly Walsh contributed with a game-high six assists.
Overall, DeVaney is second on the team in points per game, total rebounds, minutes played, points scored, assists and first in steals. DeVaney is one of just two seniors on the roster and if the young squad takes after her work ethic, the program will be in great shape moving forward.
“The thing about basketball, it’s a really long season,” Sharman said on her team’s expectations this year. “We’re young but we have a lot of talent. If we keep learning from these games, I think we can do pretty well in the Liberty League.”