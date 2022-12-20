SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — William Smith basketball wrapped up its holiday trip to Puerto Rico with big win to end a six-game skid and end the 2022 portion of its schedule on a happy note.
After falling 65-60 on Sunday to Edgewood College, the Herons (2-7) defeated University of Maine, Presque Isle 64-58.
In the win over UMPI, Lauren DeVaney dropped a season-high 17 points to go with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. First-year Faith Okoli had her best game as a Heron with 13 points off the bench with seven rebounds.
The Herons did most of their damage in the paint with 44 points and 19 second-chance points. The most important part of the win for William Smith was the resiliency in the second half. After being outscored in the first and second quarters, the Herons were down 28-24 heading into the second half. A 25-22 third quarter was capped by a 15-8 fourth in which William Smith locked things down on defense.
In Sunday’s loss to Edgewood, three scorers notched double digits for William Smith. Brooke Jarvis led with 19, DeVaney logged a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards, and Maddie Patrick logged 11 points.