WASHINGTON D.C. — The William Smith women’s basketball team played their first of two games in the Jamie L. Roberts Classic on Sunday afternoon against Catholic University.
A rough opening quarter hurt William Smith’s chances at a victory as they fell 87-69 to Catholic.
William Smith (2-4) lost the opening quarter 23-5. It was an 18-point deficit that remained the same after the final buzzer.
The Herons shot just 13.33% from the floor in that first quarter; it put them in a hole they just could not get out of.
William Smith shot at least 40% from the floor in each of the remaining three quarters of the game.
Senior forward Olivia Parisi and sophomore guard Brooke Jarvis both contributed to a game-high 21 points for the Herons in the loss.
Parisi also finished with 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal while Jarvis added five rebounds.
Junior forward and Geneva graduate Lauren DeVaney hauled in 10 rebounds. She also added eight points and an assist.
The Herons will finished up their trip in the nation’s capital when they play Salisbury University tonight at 6 p.m.
It will not be William Smith’s final game of the calendar year as they head back to Bristol Gym with a matchup against Hamilton College on Dec. 30.