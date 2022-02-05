GENEVA — The William Smith women’s basketball team came into Friday evening hoping a five-game losing streak would finally come to an end against one of the best teams in the Liberty League in St. Lawrence.
The Herons hung with St. Lawrence all game long but their legs ran out in the fourth quarter and fell 69-48 on Friday.
“I thought we played hard for majority of the game and we executed what we wanted to execute,” William Smith head coach Lindsay Sharman said after the game. “I thought our defense was tremendous. (St. Lawrence) has a lot of weapons and they kept coming. At a certain point, we stepped up and made some big plays and got some momentum in that second half. I’m proud for how we hung with them for most of the game, especially defensively.”
Senior forward Olivia Parisi and sophomore guard Brooke Jarvis tied for a team-high 16 points in the loss for the Herons.
In looked like a struggle from the beginning as St. Lawrence jumped out to a 6-0 lead, forcing a Sharman timeout.
The Herons fought back valiantly and a knock-down 3-pointer from junior guard Kerstin Kelly gave William Smith their first points of the game and cut the lead in half.
Senior guard Christina Mitrow gave William Smith their first lead of the night after she stole the ball from the Saints setting up a fast-break jumper down the other end to go up 9-8 with 2:34 reaming in the first quarter.
St. Lawrence (17-2, 11-2) hit a basket right before the horn to take the lead back at 14-13 after the first 10 minutes.
William Smith reclaimed the lead and extended it in the second quarter.
Parisi got hot and went on a 7-0 individual run to give her Herons a 24-17 lead halfway through the second quarter.
The loudest the home faithful might have got all game long was during Parisi’s run when junior forward Lauren DeVaney set up for an emphatic charging call down the other end to give the ball back to William Smith.
DeVaney, a 2019 Geneva graduate, finished her night with four points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
“Lauren has really excelled in the last few years,” Sharman said on DeVaney. “She grows every single year, she gets better and she’s really driven. She’s a big presence for us in the paint. She’s really helping us — especially against teams like (St. Lawrence) — to really rebound and dominate the paint.”
DeVaney is third on her team in scoring with 11.6 points per game and she leads her team in rebounds by hauling in an average of 9.5 boards per game.
William Smith’s biggest lead of the game came in the second quarter after a Jarvis jumper put them up 28-20
The Saints fought back in the final three minutes and the two sides were tied up a 29-all at the halftime break.
William Smith came out firing in the second half and connected on their first three field goals. But, they only hit one more shot in the third quarter after a seven-minute scoring drought.
The Saints took advantage and went up 47-38 after three quarters of play.
Despite being outscored by 21 points in the second half, the Herons willed themselves back in thegame and cut the deficit to 48-43 with seven minutes left. But, that was as close as they got for the remainder of the game.
“I think it’s hard when you get some losses in the column to keep fighting,” Sharman said on her team going forward. “We’ll keep fighting, keep progressing, keep growing and keep moving into that right direction.”
William Smith (4-14, 3-9) was expected to play Clarkson University today but that game has been postponed to Feb. 14. The Herons will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to play SUNY Geneseo at 7 p.m.