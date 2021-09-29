CANANDAIGUA — Leah Lloyd graduated from Palmyra-Macedon earlier this year after a stellar running career for the Red Raiders.
The freshman has made an unmistakable impact at the collegiate level.
Lloyd is competing on the Finger Lakes Community College cross country team, and she started the season with two victories. Her latest effort, while not resulting in another first place, put her in rarefied air.
At Roberts Wesleyan College’s Harry F. Anderson Invitational Sept. 25, Lloyd finished the 5-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 8.2 seconds, good for 48th place in a field that included runners from NCAA Divisions I, II and III. Her performance resulted in her being named the NJCAA Division III National Athlete of the Week, as selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Lloyd became the first female runner in the history of FLCC’s cross country program to receive that honor.
In her first college race early this month, she won SUNY Cobleskill’s Steven A. Warde Invitational with a 6K time of 25:53.54. Then, she dominated FLCC’s own Bruce Bridgman Invitational, covering her home 5K course in 21:44.4.
Lloyd will attempt to get back to her winning ways Saturday when FLCC runs in Cazenovia College’s homecoming invitational.