PITTSFORD — Waterloo native Riley Corey is not only making a name for herself in cross country at the collegiate level, she’s making history.
The St. John Fisher junior placed herself in the history books as the first female to compete for Fisher at the NCAA DIII Cross Country Championships.
The championships took place last Saturday afternoon at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky. The Waterloo High School graduate finished 97th out of 293 runners with a time of 22:26.1. It was a 6:02-mile pace, her second-best performance of the year in a 6K.
“I think that I didn’t (run) as well as I wanted to in the moment, but after reflecting on it, it’s a race that I’ve never been in before,” Corey said. “It’s honestly an experience that I’ve never had before and it was amazing being able to compete against the nation’s best.”
Corey hung around the 100th place mark for the first 4,000 meters and then found her final gear in the last 2,000 meters to finish among the top 100 Division III runners in the nation.
“Being able to represent Fisher there for the first time was pretty amazing,” Corey said. “A small, private school in Rochester, New York — I was really proud to do that because I love my school, I love my coaches. They’re the reason I got there. I will never forget it.”
Not only was Corey competing among the nation’s best, but what was even harder was that she was competing by herself. No other runners in Cardinal red were there to inspire and push her.
“I have experienced it before,” Corey said of running in a big-stage race without any teammates. “My freshman year of high school I made it to states by myself. It was still a little different — warming up by myself, not doing my pre-race huddle with my team or my normal rituals. My coaches definitely made me feel more at ease with all that.”
Corey earned her way onto the national stage by placing fourth overall at the Niagara Regional 6,000-meter race held at the National Warplane Museum on Nov. 13.
Before her top-5 finish, she led the Cardinals at the 6K Empire 8 championship on Oct. 30 with a first-place time of 22:04.4. It was her second straight Empire 8 championship after winning the 5K event this past April. Because of Corey’s leading performance, the Cardinals won the Empire 8 team championship both in the spring and this fall.
Racing at the national championships alone would have been special for Corey and her alma mater. But what made it unforgettable was that Fisher head coach Mike Henchen surprised Corey by flying out her high school coach, Ed Courtney.
Courtney still follows Corey’s collegiate progress, and Corey notes that he has been one of her biggest supporters.
More impressively, it’s not just cross country where Corey excels.
She is a three-sport athlete, competing in indoor track and field in the winter season and outdoor track and field in the spring.
“Right now I’m on my break, thankfully,” Corey said with a laugh. “This will be my first time ever doing cross country and then indoor and outdoor track fully. I played lacrosse in high school so I never did three seasons all the way through. I’m excited to see what I can do this year.”
Despite dominating the Empire 8 Cross Country scene for the past two seasons, Corey may be an even bigger threat in the Empire 8 track and field realm. She is the current, back-to-back Empire 8 reigning champion in the Indoor Track & Field 5,000 meters (2020, 2021), the Outdoor Track & Field 5,000 meters, 10,000 meters and the 2020 Indoor Track & Field 3,000 meters.
The women’s cross country program at St. John Fisher can rest on its and Corey’s successes for the remainder of the academic year. But, Corey has a small window of time to enjoy some Thanksgiving R-and-R back home in Waterloo, because ahead of her is five months of track and field.
“I’m very excited for indoor and outdoor,” Corey said of the upcoming track and field seasons. “Hopefully, I’ll get the (indoor) 5K championship again, the 10K in outdoor, 5K in outdoor; honestly whatever I can do to help my team win Empire 8 again.”