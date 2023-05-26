SALEM, Va. — The magical and historic season for the No. 3 William Smith lacrosse team ended on Friday afternoon to the No. 9 Gettysburg Bullets, who used a six-goal streak in the second quarter to hold off a second-half push and send the Herons packing in the Division III NCAA semifinal, 15-10.
A 2-2 game at the end of the first quarter was shattered wide open primarily by Gettysburg's top scorer Jordan Basso, who had four goals in a span of six straight goals and ended with six goals in the game.
William Smith (21-1) was pinned in their own end for the majority of the second quarter. Gettysburg's aggressive and successful draw controls were matched by their high-risk, high-reward passing on offense that the Herons struggled to contain after the first quarter.
Meanwhile, when the Herons did have the ball on offense, passes just didn't seem to click and flow as they did in the week prior against Tufts. One of William Smith's bread-and-butter plays, a pass from the back of the night to a cutting player from varying angles, was cut off by the senior stalwart defenders of Gettysburg.
The physicality also appeared to take a toll on many of the Herons. Maddie Montgomery, a constant double-or-triple team target was cross checked several times in the face and back. Graduate student Payton McMahon had a stick broken over her rib cage in the game against Rhodes two weeks ago and was target for tough defense by the Bullets (19-4). In the third quarter, the Bullets' best defender was kicked from the game for her second yellow card.
Between the quality Gettysburg defending, sliding and tough play, the Herons' usual offensive superstars were muted. Montgomery scored twice in 73 seconds in the third quarter but was held scoreless otherwise. First-year Natalie Daniels was a constant energy source for the Herons, scoring four goals.
Right when William Smith looked like they had clawed their way back into the game at 10-8 with 7:06 left in the third thanks to a goal from Molly Davis, Gettysburg found another gear.
After the Bullets scored to make it 12-8 in the fourth quarter, the Herons' aggressive play to try and get the ball back ended in multiple yellow cards that gave the Bullets back the ball after scoring and the Herons' best defender Kate Risley was tossed from the game with two yellows.
With both of the teams' conference Defender of the Year gone, the offense opened up but the Herons couldn't mount a comeback and the year of records, history and unforgettable moments came to an end.
William Smith's 21 wins set a program record as did their 21-game win streak. The 340 goals scored broke the previous season's record by 20 goals. Montgomery finished the season with 84 goals, 11 more than Heather Dwinell's record from 1988. With two points today, Montgomery finished the year with 101 points. She is just the third person in program history to record 100 points in a season.