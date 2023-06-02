William Smith College senior midfielder Maddie Montgomery was named the 2023 Midfielder of the Year by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association. She is the ninth Heron to win an IWLCA positional player of the year award and the first since Sarah Honan was named the Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017.
The accolade is the latest in a string of awards and records set by one of the best Herons to ever take the field for the program.
In addition to being named the Liberty League Offensive Player of the Year, Montgomery was named a first team All-American by the IWLCA and USA Lacrosse Magazine, IWLCA All-Empire Region first-team and the All-Liberty League first-team.
During the season, Montgomery was named the Liberty League’s Offensive Performer of the Week three times and earned national Player of the Week recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine and the IWLCA once each this season. For her work in the classroom, Montgomery was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District At-Large team and was a Liberty League All-Academic pick.
A starter in all 22 games this season, Montgomery was the primary juggernaut for the Herons offense, finishing with a team-best 84 goals and 101 points. Her 84 tallies broke a 35-year-old William Smith single-season record. Montgomery was seventh in the nation in goals. With two points in the national semifinal against Gettysburg, she became just the third player in program history to record 100 points in a season.
In all but one game this season, Montgomery scored multiple goals, including three times when she scored seven. She had a career-high nine points on seven goals and two assists in the regular season victory over Ithaca. Montgomery led the team with 97 draw controls and was second on the team with 17 assists. She added 20 caused turnovers and 24 ground balls.
A three-year starter, Montgomery has totaled 203 goals, 46 assists and 249 points during her career. She has recorded at least one point in 37 straight games and in 55 of the 57 games she has played. She is second on William Smith’s career goals list, five shy of Amy Hoover. Montgomery is fourth on the Herons’ career points list, 25 behind No. 3 Kristen McCarthy. An expert in the draw circle, Montgomery holds the Heron career draw controls record with 246.
She is the first Heron to be named the Midfielder of the Year since Anne Jachney won the award during her senior season in 1988.