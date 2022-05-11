GENEVA — William Smith lacrosse has enjoyed a dominant season, featuring big blowouts and narrow victories. The No. 8 team in the country now rolls into the NCAA Division III tournament with its sixth straight Liberty League title in tow and a 13-game win streak.
The Herons and its opponent both received first-round byes, so in the second round of the tournament, the eighth-ranked Herons take on 18th-ranked Messiah Sunday at 1 p.m.
William Smith is making its sixth straight and 22nd overall NCAA tournament appearance. The Herons are 17-1 overall this season and earned the Liberty League’s automatic bid into the 42-team field. The Herons’ 17 wins this year are tied for second on the single-season list behind the 2017 team that won 20 games and reached the quarterfinals of that year’s NCAA tournament. The Herons are 26th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 16.22 goals per game and 14th in scoring defense allowing 7.00 goals per game.
The Herons’ offense is clicking this season, climbing up the program’s single-season list. William Smith is within reach of the goals, assists and points records set by the 1995 team. The Herons have scored 292 goals this season, six back of the record, 146 assists, three behind that standard, and 438 points, nine behind that mark. The Herons also need 15 draw controls to match the single-season record set in 1994.
Meanwhile, Messiah earned one of 14 at-large bids into the tournament. The Falcons are 13-5 overall on the season and were edged by No. 3 Stevenson in the semifinals of the MAC Commonwealth tournament. Messiah enters the NCAA fray for the second straight year and the 10th time in program history.
Messiah enters the tournament averaging 13.5 goals per game while allowing 9.39. Rachel Delate leads the team with 67 goals, 23 assists and 90 points. Emma Lytle is second with 33 goals and 44 points. Grace Gormley has a team-high 73 draw controls, 49 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers. Mackenzie O’Haver has played a majority of the minutes in goal. She is 11-4 with a 9.16 GAA and a .484 save percentage.
Sunday’s game will be the sixth meeting between William Smith and Messiah. The Herons hold a 3-2 edge in the series, including a 1-0 mark in Geneva. McMahon recorded a hat trick when the teams met back in 2019 on Boswell Field.