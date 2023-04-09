GENEVA — A team on a double-digit win streak can become complacent with little adversity. William Smith lacrosse has won every single game this season and despite a lingering third-quarter lull from game to game, the Herons still manage to win by large margins. The third-quarter lull in Saturday’s game against University of Rochester barely showed up on the scoresheet in a 16-6 win by William Smith.
“It was a strong win,” William Smith head coach Anne Phillips said. “We’re playing well — we’re not playing as well as we can. We had times where we played perfectly defensively and offensively, we clicked really well in the second quarter.”
Both Peyton McMahon and Maddie Montgomery registered five goals for the No. 3 ranked Herons (11-0, 4-0). While Montgomery is just three points away from 200 for her career, McMahon — the lone graduate student on the team — can’t seem to stop smiling during her final year wearing the Green and White.
“I’m so happy to be at practice everyday, to be playing everyday,” McMahon said. “It’s why I came back. I love lacrosse and I love this team.”
Sloppy play to begin the game for both teams led to a tight first eight minutes. William Smith’s five turnovers in the first quarter was surpassed by Rochester’s seven. That statistic, plus a wide advantage in draw controls, gave William Smith the possession time it needed to put a run together. Despite not playing in full sync, the Herons went on a 9-1 run to lead 10-2 at the half.
That’s why the team is one of the best in Division III at this time in the season: even when the offense gets out to a slow start, the roster’s talent and depth still overwhelms opponents. And, when it does click at full speed, Phillips points out that it is a thing to behold.
“I thought we cleared the ball really well, moved the ball really well, but our offense — which is so skilled — just didn’t connect all the time, which is not typical,” Phillips said. “I’m not disappointed, but when they play at the level they can, it’s just so pretty.”
William Smith’s 5-1 first quarter was repeated in the second quarter, but the offense and defense seemed more tight and together. The Yellowjackets (6-5, 2-3) played a defensive zone and when attempting to double and slide to open Heron ball carriers, the middle of the zone was vacant. That gave McMahon, Montgomery and others room to cut in, receive a pass and fire a quick shot on net from five yards out. At other times, William Smith’s talent and athleticism allowed players to take on multiple Rochester defenders slash through three or four players to score.
“Offensively, we were patient, we worked the ball well,” McMahon said. “I think we could have played a little cleaner; it wasn’t the cleanest game.”
With a big lead and the 11th win of the season clearly in the bag, the third quarter lull reared its head once again. After Montgomery scored her fourth of the game to make it 11-2, Rochester scored three straight in a span of just over two minutes. Phillips called timeout with 6:16 to go in the third and reminded the team of the job at hand and what they are capable of.
The Herons responded well and closed out the game on a 5-1 scoring run. The game came to an end with McMahon’s fifth and final goal that activated the running clock with 26 seconds left and ended the game.
“Ultimately, it is a big win.” Phillips said. “It’s not easy to win by 10 and we’ve been doing that. I think we have a big game coming up on Wednesday (against Ithaca) and we need to click on all cylinders.”