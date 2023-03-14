GENEVA — The No. 6 ranked William Smith lacrosse team hadn’t faced much adversity in the three games prior to Tuesday’s game against No. 15 Bowdoin. Two of the Herons’ three wins were against ranked opponents and against the Polar Bears, the Herons turned a 4-2 deficit into a 19-11 win in the Poole Family Sports Dome.
“Bowdoin is always a well-coached, physical, tough team,” William Smith head coach Anne Phillips said. “We didn’t come out as sharp as we wanted in the first quarter, but rallied in the second quarter and in the third quarter after halftime we really started to play.”
Three William Smith scorers ended with hat tricks and Maddie Montgomery led with a double hat trick on 10 shots and an assist to finish with seven points.
“It feels really great,” Montgomery said after the win. “I think we knew coming into this game that Bowdoin was going to be a challenge. We put all the pieces together and played really well.”
After Saturday’s game against SUNY Geneseo was postponed, the Herons (4-0) took the first quarter to get their game going. Two converted free position shots from Bowdoin (2-2) put William Smith behind 4-2 with 3:58 left in the first. Yet, frustration was completely absent on the Herons’ sideline. It was almost as if William Smith welcomed the adversity to see what they were truly made of early on in the season.
“I think we stepped up to the challenge,” Phillips said. “(Bowdoin) is the third ranked team we’ve played and we’ve been fortunate in how we’ve performed. This was a great game to have before playing Salisbury.”
With the clock winding down in the first, a well-executed rotation led to a goal from first-year Natalie Daniels with three seconds left. The goal lifted the energy of William Smith heading into the second.
“We have a lot of depth this year,” Montgomery said. “We have a lot of really good mindsets all around so it didn’t faze us at all. Yes, we came out flat but we were able to persevere and get through that.”
A nice stop on the doorstep from William Smith goalie Maura Smeader kicked off the second quarter. On the other end, a high feed from Payton McMahon was nicely snagged by Katherine Murray who ducked under two Bowdoin sticks and fired a shot past Izzy Cisneros to tie the game at 4-4.
The slick play fed the rising energy of William Smith, which scored five out of the next six goals and outscored the Polar Bears 6-2 in the second to take a 9-6 lead at the half. One of the goals was on a full-speed transition in which Katherine Murray received a cross-feed pass at midfield with both players sprinting full speed. Murray flew through the Bowdoin zone and scored a lightning-quick goal to start another 3-0 run for the Herons.
“The off-ball movement,” Montgomery said on the key to the offense thriving. “Without that off-ball movement, there aren’t lanes for me and others. I think we’re doing a collective team effort on attack. It just makes it easier for me and other drivers as well.”
While the offense came alive in the second quarter, so too did the Herons defense. Defenders held a high perimeter and prevented Bowdoin attackers from driving to the net, which led to forced passes and turnovers. William Smith’s ground ball efficiency played a crucial roll in suppressing the Bowdoin attack. Players like Anna Suter and Live Von Heill caused turnovers and began the clearing effort. The Herons held a 19-15 ground ball advantage at game’s end.
“We beat them or tied them in every statistical category, but Maura (Smeader) had five ground balls, and those five extra possessions are huge,” Phillips said.
The Herons got out to a hot start in the third with three goals in less than four minutes. A hat-trick goal from Molly Davis with 3:03 left gave the herons a 13-7 edge heading into the fourth quarter, but Phillips knew that her squad couldn’t let up.
“You can’t give them the opportunity to get back into the game,” Phillips said. “So that was my timeout: We’re in a good place, but we have less than six minutes, about three more really good possessions to put them away.”
Montgomery’s fourth goal of the game started the final frame but three straight goals from Bowdoin made it 14-10. A well-timed timeout from Phillips calmed the Herons down and they left the huddle and scored four unanswered goals to put the game out of reach.