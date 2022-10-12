HOPEWELL — Women’s lacrosse at Finger Lakes Community College has been in flux in recent years. After the 2020 season was canceled March 16 that year, the Lakers have not fielded a women’s lacrosse team.

That changes next spring, and the return brings a familiar face back to campus.

Dave Stein, who coached the men’s lacrosse program for 18 years, will transition to the role of head coach for the women’s lacrosse program.

Stein said the opportunity is a challenge he looks forward to.

“This will be a learning curve, I have never coached on the women’s side, but I look forward to the challenge,” Stein said.

He played college lacrosse at Michigan State and was team captain for the Spartans. As FLCC’s men’s lacrosse coach, Stein was a four-time Mid-State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, two-time NJCAA Region III Coach of the Year, and two-time National Coach of the Year.

He teaches second grade in the Prattsburgh Central School District and is the boys modified soccer coach for the Avoca/Prattsburgh Titans.

“I want to continue to have an impact on people’s lives, that is the same reason I teach second grade, it is that simple,” Stein said. “I want these student-athletes to know if they come to Finger Lakes, excel academically and work hard, they can move on and get a scholarship.

“I am eager to recruit and build this program,” he added.

Heading into year No. 19 as a coach at FLCC, Stein will look to rebuild the culture, reputation, and notoriety of the college’s women’s lacrosse program.