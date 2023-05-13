GENEVA — On the eve of the first round of the Division III NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament, the William Smith Herons get to put their feet up, get a full night’s rest and enjoy their first-round bye as the winners of the Liberty League and the No. 3-ranked team in the country.
While the Herons (18-0) await the winner of Rhodes vs. Merchant Marine Academy for a 1 p.m. tilt on Sunday, three players received All-American nods from USA Lacrosse Magazine for their stellar regular seasons.
Senior midfielder Maddie Montgomery earned first team honors while junior attacker Allie McGinty and sophomore goalie Maura Smeader were named to the third team.
Montgomery receives her second All-American honors and her first first-team honors as she was a third-team All-American in 2022. The Queensberry native leads the team with 69 goals and 84 points. Her 69 goals are third on William Smith’s single-season list and four behind the program record of 73.
Montgomery has at least a point in every game this season. She had a career-high nine points in William Smith’s regular season victory over Ithaca and recorded a career-high seven goals three separate times in wins over the Bombers, Skidmore and Union. She is second on the team with 71 draw controls. She joins 2021 graduate Mekayla Montgomery as the only Herons to be named a first team All-American by the publication.
Recently named the 2023 Liberty League Player of the Year, Montgomery hopes to end her senior season on top. In 53 career games she has 188 goals, 44 assists and 232 points. Montgomery is fifth on William Smith’s career goals list and sixth on the carer points list, only being held scoreless in two of her 53 career games. She is second on William Smith’s career draw controls list with 220.
A big reason for Montgomery’s success is teammate McGinty, who moved up to the third team after earning honorable mention recognition last year.
McGinty leads the Herons with 34 assists and is second on the team with 61 points. She was named the Liberty League Tournament Most Outstanding Player for the second straight season. In 50 career games. She has 72 goals, 99 assists and 171 points. McGinty has recorded at least one point in 39 consecutive games stretching back to last season.
Anchoring the goal, Smeader was also a USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American honorable mention in 2022. She has started 17 games in goal this season, posting a 17-0 record with a 7.02 GAA and a .504 save percentage. Smeader enters the NCAA tournament 13th in the country in GAA. She has made double-digit saves in four games this season, including a career-high 13 in a 12-9 victory over then fifth-ranked Salisbury.
Smeader is a two-year starter in goal. She is 35-2 with a 7.30 GAA and a .468 save percentage. Smeader is tied for fifth on William Smith’s career wins list and is sixth in GAA.