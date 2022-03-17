GENEVA — The No.7-ranked Herons welcomed No.10-ranked Brockport for a much-anticipated non-conference meeting here in the early part of the lacrosse season.
The weather warmed up enough on Wednesday afternoon for William Smith to play on Boswell Field for the first time this season as the team remained perfect this year after its 14-10 victory over Brockport in a top-10 matchup.
Junior attacker Maddie Montgomery led the way for William Smith as she scored four goals.
The Herons trailed 5-2 in the opening quarter but battled their way back to be even at 8-all at the halftime break.
The game was 9-9 in the early stages of the third quarter until Montgomery scored with 10:52 to go in the quarter to give her Herons a lead they never gave up for the remainder of the day.
Senior midfielder Anna Murphy also added three goals in the win for William Smith.
First-year goaltender Maura Smeader recorded three saves in 60 minutes for the Herons in the victory.
William Smith (4-0) will now travel to Bradenton, Fla. where they play Salisbury University on Tuesday at 11 a.m.