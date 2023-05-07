GENEVA — For the seventh straight conference tournament, William Smith lacrosse is your Liberty League champion.
The Herons defeated Ithaca College 14-4 on Sunday afternoon to capture the tournament championship and carry a program-best, 18-0 record into the NCAA Tournament.
This was also the fifth straight year where the Herons had defeated the Bombers in the title game.
The 18-0 start is William Smith's best start in the history of the program, surpassing the 1994 and '95 teams that started out at 16-0.
First-year midfielder Natalie Daniels led the Herons with a game-high three goals in the win over Ithaca.
Herons sophomore goaltender Maura Smeader finished with eight saves in the victory.