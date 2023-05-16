GENEVA — Sixteen minutes into the Division III NCAA women’s lacrosse second-round game, a running clock started being used.
As dominant as Rhodes was in a 15-5 victory over Merchant Marines on Saturday, the No. 3-ranked William Smith Herons were even more so in a 17-1 win over the Lynx from Tennessee on Sunday.
The game was over as quickly as it started with Maddie Montgomery scoring 47 seconds in unassisted. Five Herons found the back of the net in the opening 15 minutes and by the time the second quarter began, William Smith took out many of its starters for as much rest as possible before next Saturday’s third-round game against St. John Fisher.
“It was a great team win,” William Smith head coach Anne Phillips said. “Everybody played and I think we did a great job in the first quarter of dictating the pace, dominating and making sure that it wasn’t going to be a back-and-forth affair.”
The extra rest is going to be key for one player in particular. Senior Payton McMahon took a nasty cross check to the ribs that broke the opponent’s stick in half. No call was made, and McMahon forged on for four total goals though she sported a sizable bag of ice on her back right ribs for the entire second half.
The rest of the game was geared toward individual accomplishments for the Herons.
Montgomery tied the program record for single-season goals with 74, Allie McGinty reached 100 career assists and extended her point streak to 40 games. The junior McGinty becomes the second player in program history to reach 100 career assists.
Though Rhodes (15-6) was not at the level of William Smith (19-0), the Herons still played well. The speed, creativity, chemistry and tenacity the Herons showed smothered any plays or defensive sets from Rhodes.
“A lot of people played well,” Phillips said. “We played our game and didn’t deviate from our game. I thought we shot well, cleared well and it was an overall team effort and everybody participated. It’s unusual in an NCAA game that you can have that many people involved and be a part of the win.”
At the half, William Smith was up 14-0 and like many game this season, the second half was a formality.
St. John Fisher defeated Mount Union 14-3 on Saturday and will be the Herons’ third-round opponent. William Smith defeated the Cardinals 10-9 earlier in the season. It is likely that the Herons will host the next round and the winner of Saturday’s battle of upstate birds — Herons vs. Cardinals — will play the winner of an NESCAC battle between Tufts and Wesleyan.