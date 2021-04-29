GENEVA — On Wednesday afternoon, the William Smith Herons lacrosse team earned a shot at their fifth-straight Liberty League title when they hosted the Union College Dutchwomen in the semifinals.
The Herons showed they’re playing their finest lacrosse of the season and coasted to a 19-4 win over Union in their biggest margin of victory this season.
“It was difficult to play a team that we haven’t seen all year,” William Smith head coach Anne Phillips stated after the game. “We had only two practices to get ready. We watched some film to try and figure them out to put together a gameplan to work against them. A little bit of a challenge but today I thought was one of the best games that we’ve played all year.”
William Smith attacker Kelsey Williams scored a first half hat-trick, finished with a game-high four goals and tied her single-game career-high with six points.
“We’re super pumped to play Saturday against Ithaca,” Williams said after the game.
“The team commodity was really on point,” Williams added on her performance on Wednesday. “We had the delay with the lightning, we were all just itching to get on the field to play. The team as a whole just felt really good today. Maddie Montgomery did a good job drawing the defense and keeping the ball on our end. It was really a good team effort.”
In the first few minutes of the contest, there was a glimpse of hope for Union as the Dutchwomen knotted the game up at 1-a-piece.
Then, it was all Herons.
William Smith stampeded on an 11-2 run and took a 12-3 lead at the break.
Eight different Herons scored in the first thirty minutes and at games end, nine registered a goal.
A team effort and all-out barrage on offense also turned out to be a solid performance in net by first-year goalie Maddie Bamberger.
The goalie from Scarsdale picked up her seventh win of the season and she finished the game with five saves. Bamberger kept Union scoreless in the second half until only seven minutes remained in the contest.
“We’ve been having some inconsistency in the goal but today she made the saves that she needed to make,” Phillips stated on Bamberger. “It’s hard to keep a team to four goals and this team scored twenty-two against Ithaca a couple weeks ago.”
William Smith looks to defend their Liberty League Championship after two years of waiting when they head to take on undefeated No. 1 Ithaca Bombers on Saturday with the game to start at 1 p.m.
“That would mean the world,” Williams stated on winning her third Liberty League tournament title. “The goal right now is to get to the NCAA’s. A win on Saturday is the goal and I think we can do it.”
“This team has had a harder road,” Phillips said on what is different about this year’s team compared to her other championship teams. “We only played five games last year, player development was a little bit delayed. COVID protocols made practice in the beginning of the season really difficult and we didn’t progress as fast as we normally would have. It just took us longer to hit our stride.”