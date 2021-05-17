WATERVILLE, Maine — A slow start against a determined defense was the recipe that sent the William Smith Herons lacrosse team home in the Sweet 16 of the Division III NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
The Herons were slow out of the gate against fellow upstate New York rival St. John Fisher College, and though the Herons took a two-goal lead with less than 10 minutes remaining, the will of the Cardinals overcame the Herons by a final score of 10-9.
“They got off to a slow start,” William Smith head coach Anne Phillips said. “They just were a little bit too tight in the first half but then they settled down and started to battle back and we got the lead, but we had our chances, we had our opportunities and we didn’t shoot well and we didn’t make saves. That’s a bad combination.
“With that said, it was a one-goal loss. After playing so well for so many weeks, we just came out kind of flat today,” Phillips said..
Senior Ellie Burns registered four goals and an assist in her final game and practically willed William Smith (10-6) to the win with her second-half goal barrage.
Burns and classmates Makayla Montgomery, Anna Murphy and Kelsey Williams led the senior class, leaving everything they had on the field in their final game wearing the green and white.
“Not just what they did on the field and the success that we had, but one of the great things is that the underclassmen got to play with them,” coach Phillips said. “They saw how to conduct themselves, how to prepare, commitment, dedication. I think the legacy of the senior class is that they have positively impacted those behind them and set them up for success in the future.”
Less than four minutes into the second half, the Cardinals (18-1) extended their lead to 6-2. With no momentum, William Smith pulled confidence and energy out of thin air with two quick strikes from Anna Murphy and Williams to pull within two.
The Herons were in a similar position in the first half; they were down 3-0, made it a 3-2 game and then the Cardinals simply found another gear and squashed the Herons’ hope for taking off.
After going 0-for-5 from free position shots in the first half, William Smith’s leading scorer Maddie Montgomery found the back of the net at 21:15 to pull within one goal and force a Cardinal timeout.
“It’s a game of runs, and when you’re playing from behind there’s a little more sense of urgency,” coach Phillips said. “Ellie Burns stepped up and made some great shots to get us the lead.”
With the lead threatened, St. John Fisher’s offense came out with set plays and high energy. William Smith’s defense matched them step-for-step and held strong on three consecutive offensive possessions.
After stopping the Cardinals for the third time, the Herons sprinted down the field led by Burns on the left side. With Williams running down center, Fisher goalie Claudia Mocciaro cheated slightly to try to anticipate a pass from Burns to Williams out front. Burns knew this was coming and fired a shot on net, catching Mocciaro completely off guard and giving the Herons a 7-6 lead.
“In the first game of the season when we played Fisher I saw her doing the same kind of thing: trying to cover a cutter on the inside and I actually got a dangerous shot call,” Burns said. “But I kind of knew she was active around the crease so I saw her trying to guard Kelsey Williams and the net was pretty open. It wasn’t a great angle but I think it was good timing.”
It was Burns’ second of three straight goals and the fifth of what would be six unanswered from William Smith to take the lead 8-6 after Burns scored once again.
St. John Fisher then scored the most important goal of the game just 16 seconds later. It brought the game back to 8-7 and prevented the Herons from gaining more momentum and running away with it.
The Cardinals’ refusal to go away seemed to discourage William Smith, and soon after the Cardinals tied it 8-8 with seven minutes remaining.
Molly Davis took back the lead for William Smith with a free position shot at 6:21 but the Cardinals remained unflustered and answered within two minutes.
The two teams traded chances and with 33 seconds left, the Cardinals were awarded their ninth free position shot of the game. Sydney DeGirolamo took advantage and gave Fisher the 10-9 lead it would use to move into the next round.
“It was kind of sloppy at the end on both ends. But, they got it done and we were just a little bit short,” coach Phillips said.