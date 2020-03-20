GENEVA — Just like every other spring sports season in the NCAA, the William Smith Herons had their season cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak. William Smith had played only five games and was 3-2 in that span before its season was called off.
Much like the Hobart basketball team, the Herons received a consolation prize, closing out the year ranked No. 19 in the final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division III poll for the year.
Juniors Ellie Burns and Anna Murphy will both be returning next season for their senior seasons. Burns and Murphy shared in a team-high 15 points in the five games played this season.
Sophomore Payton McMahon had 13 points to her credit. McMahon, who had 46 points in her freshman season, looks to be a factor for the Herons once again in 2021.
Juniors Ellen Arena and Mekayla Montgomery also contributed very nicely to the start of this season. Arena led the team with 18 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers.
Montgomery won a team-high 19 draws. Montgomery broke Lucy Johnson’s record of career draws as Montgomery adds to her total of 179 career draws won. Montgomery completed this feat in 19 fewer games than Johnson as Montgomery still owns the single-season record of 93 draw wins in 2019.
William Smith will get its junior goalie Olivia Hofmann back next year after she was in front of the net for every minute this season. Hofmann allowed 7.80 goals a game with a .391 save percentage. She finished second in the Liberty League for GAA.
The Herons’ team leaders from this five-game season will all be returning in 2021 with a bright season ahead of them.