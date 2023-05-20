GENEVA — The perfect postseason scenario: rain pouring down on a sloshy Boswell Field at David Brick Stadium on Saturday. Entering the fourth quarter, the St. John Fisher Cardinals and William Smith Herons lacrosse teams were tied 4-4 in the Sweet Sixteen of the Division III NCAA Tournament.
Game on.
William Smith’s Maddie Montgomery scored five goals and added an assist in Saturday’s wet contest but the biggest play of her day was sprinting back and causing a turnover with 26 seconds remaining that allowed the Herons to run out the clock and hold on for a gutsy 6-5 victory. The win marks the eighth one-goal game between the two teams in the last nine meetings dating back to 2015.
“Always a tough game with Fisher,” William Smith head coach Anne Phillips said after the game. “The rain was difficult on both teams and I don’t think either of us played our best. I think that the difference in the game was that Maddie (Montgomery) had five goals and one assist and was part of every single scoring play, which got us 6-5. In the NCAA Tournament, it doesn’t matter how much you win by. You win and advance.”
“As far as heart goes with this team, we all can feel we’re on the same page and have the same goal,” Montgomery said. “We play one game at a time and stay in the moment. We know it doesn’t matter how many goals we win by, only that we find a way to win.”
The game begin with a light drizzle and a heavy ride from No. 3 William Smith that continued throughout the game. In the regular season game against the No. 19 Cardinals (17-3), the Herons (20-0) struggled in the draw control. On Saturday, it was a big key to victory and allowed their offense to find an early groove.
“One of the facets of the game we’ve worked on all year is the ride,” Phillips said. “The ride is a whole art form in itself. We have gotten better and better and better and (for St. John Fisher) struggled to clear.”
The Herons ended the game with five turnovers on Cardinal attempted clears.
After nearly 10 minutes of saves from 5-foot-9 St. John Fisher goaltender Lilly Goodsell, the Herons broke through on a free-position shot from Montgomery. Montgomery faked a shot down low and with defenders closing in, she went back up top over the left shoulder to make it a 1-0 game. The goal was a historic one as it was her 74th of the season, which is now the single-season record for the program.
William Smith continued to work on offense with successful draw controls but ______ was in top form all day, using all of her 5-foot-9 frame to make every save she could. Down 2-0 late in the first quarter, St. John Fisher — the best defensive team in the country — found another gear. Between their play and the pouring rain, the Herons didn’t score for a half-hour of game time.
In that span, the Cardinals chipped away and caught out William Smith a handful of times and took advantage. Leading 3-2 at the half, St. John Fisher had completely smothered the Herons attack and even took a 4-2 lead with 7:57 to go in the fourth quarter.
A common theme that sinks undefeated teams in any sport at any level is lack of adversity during the regular season. Although the Herons have won every single game this season, they are not without adversity. Even with a goose egg in the loss column, this was not the first time the Herons fell behind. The team knows how to respond and what needs to be done when behind.
“You can see it on everyone’s faces: when we face adversity, we’re not scared of it,” Montgomery said. “We thrive under pressure and moving forward, that will be crucial.”
Two minutes after the Cardinals made it 4-2, Montgomery secured her hat trick on a much-needed woman-up opportunity. On a free position shot from a bad angle, Montgomery chose to back out and set up a play rather than forcing a shot. It turned out to be the correct decision as she found the back of the net soon after.
Montgomery tied the game two-and-a-half minutes later with a shot off the post that deflated a high-flying Cardinals team and brought the Herons back into it.
The fourth quarter saw the first Heron player other than Montgomery score, but she did assist on the play. Allie McGinty buried her shot down low to give William Smith the lead back, 5-4 with 6:19 remaining. The Cardinals tied the game on a free position shot three minutes later. After the Herons won the draw control, Phillips called a timeout to set up a play. One minute later, Montgomery was awarded a free-position shot that she fired top right, sending a spray of water out from the back of the net with 2:14 remaining.
The Herons again won the draw control and looked to put the game away with another goal. But as the Cardinals are no slouches, they turned the ball over with 43 seconds remaining and headed upfield.
Cardinals midfield senior Lauren Swartz sprinted up the field looking for options. Behind her, galloping, was Montgomery. Beyond her goal-scoring ability, Montgomery showed her immense heart and hustle, catching up to Swartz in full sprint and knocking the ball out of her stick. William Smith took possession and ran out the clock for the 20th win of the season, tied for the most in program history.
“That caused turnover took the game away from (St. John Fisher),” Phillips said. “It was great.”