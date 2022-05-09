GENEVA — William Smith’s Anne Phillips took the lacrosse heading coaching position in the summer of 2015. Since, she has never ended a season without a Liberty League tournament championship other than the cut-short COVID-19 pandemic 2020 season.
On Sunday afternoon on Boswell Field, the 1-seeded Herons kept that trend going for Phillips as they captured their sixth straight league tournament title by defeating the 3-seeded Ithaca College Bombers 12-11 in the championship game.
It was the second game this season where they have defeated the Bombers by just one goal.
“That means I have some really tough players,” Phillips said on what it is like to win a sixth straight league tournament title. “We knew this was going to be a battle, it was No.8 (William Smith) against No.10 (Ithaca) in the country. Home field advantage was helpful. What I’m most proud of is that last year’s team had 10 seniors while this year’s team has three. We built with younger players that handle a lot of pressure and ultimately got the job done.”
Out of the last six league titles, this is the fourth straight time where the Herons have beaten the Bombers in the championship game.
“It feels so awesome,” Herons sophomore attacker Allie McGinity’s reaction in being a two-time Liberty League tournament champion. “I’m only a sophomore so we have two more to go. This was such a great team win and everybody really stepped up.”
McGinity was a huge reason for William Smith’s success on Sunday after the sophomore recorded a game-high four goals, two assists in the contest.
Sunday’s title game was a game of runs that gave Ithaca a 9-8 lead after three quarters of play.
McGinity tied the game up at 9-all in the early stages of the fourth quarter which was her 100th point of her collegiate career.
Ithaca would regain the lead at 10-9 as that became the first stretch of the day where the two sides would alternate goals.
McGinity kept that new trend going with her fourth goal of the day on a free position goal at 9:35 remaining to tie the game up at 10-all.
William Smith junior attacker Maddie Montgomery, who was held scoreless in the first half, still found a way to produce a hat-trick.
Her second goal of the game gave the Herons their first lead of the final quarter after netting in a free position goal with a shot in the top right of the net.
Five minutes remained in the contest after Ithaca knotted the game up at 11. That’s when Montgomery received another free position shot from eight meters out.
She went for the bottom left of the goal this time as she squeaked the shot by the Bombers goaltender to give William Smith that exclusive 12-11 lead.
Six different Herons scored in Sunday’s victory after falling behind in multiple occasions throughout the game. None was bigger than the Bombers 5-0 run to start the second quarter to take a 7-4 lead but the Herons were able to cut the deficit to 7-6 at the halftime break.
“They’re super resilient and we never back down,” McGinity said about her teammates’ fight. “I think we all knew that we had to step up, not back down and we worked really hard.”
Ithaca did have a free position try with 24.4 seconds left on the clock but was denied by first-year goaltender Maura Smeader to keep her Herons with the 12-11 lead.
Smeader finished with eight saves in the win.
The Bombers did get one last possession with 6.8 seconds remaining after a timeout but the Herons stayed tough to capture another league tournament title.
“It was a lot pressure, big saves, pressure ball handling,” Phillips said on her team’s composure down the stretch. “There was a lot of composure in that last set to just get the ball to the ground and get the clock to run out. They executed and thankfully it all worked out.”
William Smith will now prepare for the NCAA Tournament after the automatic bid as they will hear early Monday morning at what their path will look like. It might even start back on their home field.
“We’re super excited,” McGinity said about her team right now moving forward into the NCAA Tournament. “This win just put us in a really good place so we’re really excited to do well in the tournament and keep going.”
“I think they just did themselves a huge favor with hopefully seeding and hopefully we can host,” Phillips said. “We have finals this week so we have to come out of finals and go into the first weekend. Home field advantage would be really nice to have all the academic pressure behind us and then just focus on lacrosse.”