CLEVELAND — Things were looking up for William Smith in the NCAA Division III quarterfinal, at first. The Herons held a 1-0 lead at halftime and a 2-0 lead shortly after. But, the No. 4-ranked Case Western University Spartans ripped four unanswered goals in less than 35 minutes in the second half to end the Herons’ season, 4-2.
The Herons (14-1-6) scored late in the first half off a clutch corner set piece connection from the Berg twins. Katrine Berg took the left-side corner surrounded by a mound of snow and fired curling cross that sailed over the heads of every player and the Spartans’ goalkeeper. Her sister Julia Berg snuck behind the back line of CSU and leaped up over the crowd of players on the back post and redirected the ball into the top right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Spartans spent the rest of the half attempting to break through William Smith’s midfield and back line. The Herons’ midfield and back line held firm and rejected every CSU attempt until the horn blew for halftime.
The Herons came out in the second half and continued to put pressure on CSU’s back line.
Just eight minutes into the half, the Herons struck again.
Ireland Krawczyk took control of the ball just past midfield and booted a perfect cross through ball that eluded the Spartans’ back line and came right to a sprinting Julia DiMenna who got just enough of a boot on the ball to touch it past CSU’s goalkeeper to give William Smith a 2-0 lead.
The Spartans answered right back four minutes later with a goal to cut the deficit in half and rolled from there. The Spartans tied the game in the 71st minute, took a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute and added an insurance goal in the 82nd minute.
All in all, Case Western fired eight shots on goal, four of which were saved by Amanda Kesler and William Smith’s offense put three shots on goal.