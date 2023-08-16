HOPEWELL — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s soccer team is coming off another successful season, finishing as the NJCAA Region III runner-up in 2022. The historically strong program continues to make its mark as a true threat in regional play and looks ahead to another exciting season on the pitch.
The program’s strong finish in ‘22 sets the stage for an exciting 2023 season, with several key returners and incoming freshmen. Headlining the returners for the Lakers is Ella Lewis who dominated in regional play and made her mark on the national level with the fifth-most points in NJCAA Division III, including 25 goals, third in the country.
Lewis returns from a freshmen season that saw her earn Mid-State Athletic Conference (MSAC) All-Conference, NJCAA Region III First-Team All-Region, and NJCAA Region III All-Tournament accolades.
Starting defender Riley Mason returns to the lineup after a strong freshmen season where she netted a goal and set up multiple opportunities from her defensive position. The program brings back experience at midfield with the return of Georgia Luft who started 10 games and played in 13 for the Lakers.
Leading the charge is head coach David Campbell who enters his fourth season with the program.
Alongside Campbell is assistant coach Sue Acker who enters her third season with the women’s soccer program at FLCC.
The Lakers welcome some key incoming freshmen including student-athlete Laura Lopez from Bogota, Columbia.
“Laura will be joining the midfield and will be key to helping us maintain possession,” said Campbell in a press release.
After an impressive 2022 season, anticipation is soaring for the 2023 Lakers.
“I have learned to never underestimate a Laker,” Campbell added.