GENEVA — The 634-day span in-between games appeared more like 634 seconds right from first for the William Smith Herons soccer team.
Led by the lethal attacking front line of Julia Keogh, Sheila McQuillen and Sarah Gray — all seniors — the Herons picked up right where they left off in 2019 as one of the best programs in the nation.
By the time the final horn sounded, William Smith won 10-0, scoring double digits for the first time since Oct. 2, 1998 against Skidmore. Keogh registered a hat trick and two helpers, McQuillen contributed three assists, Amanda Adams scored a pair and assisted another, and 12 players registered points.
For the team and head coach Aliceann Wilber, just playing a competitive game again was a treat.
“Well we’re all excited to play again,” Wilber said. “First games are always a little ragged at the beginning. The keeper is strong for Oneonta,” Wilber said of Lepper. “She comes the line really well. She’s brave.”
With a beaming smile after the game, Keogh was thrilled with the win, but also to get back on the pitch.
“It was a long time coming,” Keogh said. “It felt like all we could do was practice and COVID obviously did not work in our favor but glad to be back on the field.”
The senior forwards and midfield were a nightmare for the inexperienced back line of Oneonta. Right from the jump, Oneonta’s back line were on their heels with nearly every Heron attack. Red Dragons’ goalkeeper Claire Lepper, who ended with 16 saves, was strong early on.
In her 42nd season as head coach, Wilber gets back 13 players from the 2019 squad. Seniors like Keogh, McQuillen, Adams, Merilyn Hinrichs, Julia Berg and goalkeeper Amanda Kesler enter the season knowing what it takes to get to the top of the Division III mountain, but for now, they put all their focus on their current opponent, which was bad news for Oneonta.
By the end of the first half, William Smith held 62-percent of the possession, registered 21 shots and 14 on goal.
“We’re really really happy with the leadership,” Wilber said. “You look at that starting lineup: senior, senior senior … We benefit from that and they’ve been great showing the younger players the ropes.”
It turns out that the first half was a microscopic taste of what was to come.
Six minutes into the second half, the score was 5-0 and Keogh had a foot in every goal with a hat trick and two assists.
“We’ve been working a lot on specific patterns up top and today we were really able to put those into fruition so it was really exciting,” Keogh said.
The connection between Keogh and her fellow seniors may be the team’s greatest strength in 2021, and that’s saying a lot when the team’s overabundance of talent and heart is put into consideration. Half the team got to experience the feeling of playing for a national championship while the other half just experienced playing in their first collegiate soccer match. It’s leadership, talent and excitement all rammed in to a team that has been waiting to play for 634 days.
“I think from our training sessions we really embody that idea of ‘train to win,’” Keogh said of the team’s mindset. “Every practice we’re (playing) just as hard as we would be in the 80th minute of a very important game. Lots of veterans help us really hammer it down in a game.”
Between the senior leadership, talent at every position and a 10-0 win to start the year, the Herons may have the confidence to do against Messiah this Saturday what they couldn’t nearly two years ago in the national championship: win.