GENEVA — A cooldown at the end of a soccer game in summer weather is always ideal. But, William Smith head coach Aliceann Wilber may have wished she entered the 2021 season with more than 593 wins.
When the winningest Division III soccer coach of all time earned the 600th win of both her career and the William Smith soccer program, she got a water bath from her players in 60-degree weather with clouds blocking the soon-to-be-set sun.
But as the second all-time wins leader in all of collegiate soccer put it, “It was going to happen sooner or later.”
William Smith Herons (7-1-1, 3-0-0) welcomed in the Ithaca Bombers (6-2-0, 1-1-0) on a casual Wednesday in the middle of the semester the week after HWS Homecoming weekend at the Colleges. Needless to say, it was a nonchalant setting for a historic night.
By the end of the first half, the Herons locked in a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Merilyn Hinrichs and Julia Keogh. William Smith kept the Bombers at bay for another 45 minutes and typical of her character, a soaking-wet coach Wilber was quick to divert the post-game attention away from her.
“I don’t know. For me, 570, 599, 600 — I guess it’s a milestone,” Wilber said with a shrug. “I tend not to focus on that because there is alway another game. It’s great for our young women out here to be part of making history: that’s the big thing. They carried on the work of all the kids who went before them. They did it well today; emphatically, I thought.”
Herons players and Hobart and William Smith Athletic Director Deb Steward beamed with pride when speaking about Wilber.
“Her dedication and commitment to the team and to every single player,” Hinrichs said of what makes Wilber so special. “She cares about us all so much as a person and a player. I think that makes all the difference.”
The only collegiate soccer coach alongside Wilber to reach the 600-win mark is University of North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance with 896 and counting.
Wilber is the first Division III women’s soccer coach to reach that plateau and the first woman in all of NCAA soccer.
“Aliceann is very special and very close to all of our hearts,” Keogh said. “It’s just so special to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. We have alumni that contributed to those 600 wins and we’re just there to celebrate it. We’re just a tiny little piece of the puzzle.”
Wilber and William Smith soccer now sport an all-time record of 600-139-60
“What a fantastic accomplishment for Aliceann as well as our soccer program,” HWS athletic director Steward said. “Clearly they stand on the shoulders of the hundreds of women who came before them. To build up these 600 wins, (Aliceann) has been the only one that’s been consistent through that course of time. That says a lot about her — her leadership, her care and passion for the program and the team.”
Though the topic was never brought up in practices or team meetings leading up the game, the magic number 600 was clearly on the minds of the Heron players right from the get-go. The likes of senior Sheila McQuillen, Keogh, Amanda Adams, Hinrichs and Julia Berg viciously attacked Ithaca’s back line, earning a corner-kick less than 75 seconds into the game.
Any time the Bombers looked to transition, the back line of Marissa Mastracco, Ireland Krawczyk, Katrine Berge and Ava Brazie stepped up and turned away Ithaca forwards before they could even get to midfield. If the Bombers managed to get past midfield, McQuillen and other forwards stormed back and suffocated Ithaca’s midfielders and forwards alongside the defense.
The Herons’ inner motors showed early on that they wanted to play and win for their coach.
“I think, for the past few days, we’ve definitely been talking about it,” Hinrichs said of the players talking about the milestone. “In the locker room, Aliceann emphasized that we needed to focus on the win and nothing else.”
With less than 20 minutes to go in the half, McQuillen bolted down the field with the ball as she typically does, drew in defenders and found Hinrichs. Hinrichs then dribbled into the right-side of the box and fired a right-to-left shot that had wicked curve going the same way. Along with the speed of the shot, the spin prevented Ithaca goalkeeper Claire Reader from getting any traction on the ball. The shot flew over her head and into the goal for the 1-0 Herons lead.
“I made a run past Sheila and she gave me a through ball,” Hinrichs said. “At first, it was supposed to be a cross but I just hit it with everything I had and it went right over her fingertips.”
Reader made a few excellent saves to keep the Bombers in it but couldn’t stop a loose ball in front that was finessed into the net by Keogh with two minutes to go in the half.
In the Wilber-era of Herons soccer — 42 seasons — the Herons giving up a lead is about as rare as a fish coming up for air.
The fans, players, media and coaching staff new the record book was all but rewritten when the second half began.
The Herons kept that 2-0 lead for the next 45 minutes and Wilber won the 600th game of her career and William Smith soccer’s history, and she did it against Ithaca head coach Mindy Quigg, a William Smith alum and the goalkeeper on Wilber’s 1988 National Championship team.
For an athletic department with 12 new varsity sports beginning in the next five years, Stewards job of guiding incoming coaches and players is easy: point at Aliceann Wilber and the William Smith Herons soccer team.