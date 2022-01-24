GENEVA — After her final season and a school record, William Smith soccer forward Julia Keogh was named the 2021 D3soccer.com Forward of the Year and earned a spot on the site’s All-America first team. In addition, midfielder Merilyn Hinrichs was named a second team All-American.
Thirty-three players representing 20 institutions and 16 different conferences were named to the three All-America teams.
Keogh is just the second William Smith soccer player to be named the D3soccer.com Forward of the Year. BreLynn Nasypany won the award in 2010. Maialen Martinez was named the website’s Defender of the Year in 2019.
Keogh wrapped up her soccer career at William Smith raking in the awards. She was named a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and was a first team All-Region II selection. Keogh was named the Liberty League Player of the Year and was a first team All-Liberty League selection. In the classroom, she was tabbed the United Soccer Coaches Scholar Player of the Year and was a first team Scholar All-American. Keogh was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and earned a spot on the Liberty League All-Academic team.
A native of Toronto, Keogh spearheaded William Smith’s attack this fall. A starter in all 22 games for the Herons, she led the team and the Liberty League with 22 goals and 50 points, both William Smith season records. Keogh accounted for 26 percent of William Smith’s goals in 2021. She logged at least one goal in 16 of the 22 contests and had five-multi goal games.
Keogh ended the year eighth in the nation in goals, ninth in points, 15th in goals per game (1.00) and 19th in game-winning goals and points per game (2.27).
In her four years, Keogh started 67 of the 84 games that she played in. She logged 101 career points on 40 goals and 21 assists. Keogh is one of eight Herons to record 100 career points. She is tied for sixth on the all-time list in goals, seventh in points and tied for 10th in assists.
The Herons finished the campaign with 84 goals, 66 assists and 234 points. All three totals were second on the school’s single-season list.
The Herons were 19-2-1 overall this season. William Smith was 9-0-0 in the Liberty League and claimed their 14th consecutive Liberty League regular season and tournament titles.