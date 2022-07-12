GENEVA — It was not just enough for Julia Keogh to graduate William Smith with four Liberty League championships, the 2021 United Soccer Coaches Scholar Player of the Year award, 101 career points on 40 goals and 21 assists tied for sixth on the all-time list in goals and seventh in points; Keogh keeps raking in the awards even months after receiving her degree.
She was voted the 2021-22 Liberty League Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The recipient is selected by a vote of the conference’s athletic directors.
“I am pleased to announce that Julia Keogh and Ryan Puglisi have been selected as the Liberty League Scholar-Athletes of the Year,” said Liberty League Commissioner Tracy King. “The Scholar-Athlete awards represent the very best of the Liberty League and intercollegiate athletics – individuals who have achieved at elite levels academically and athletically while emerging as leaders on their campuses. Julia and Ryan epitomize what it means to be Division III student-athletes. Both are All-Liberty League performers, have earned national recognition for athletic and academic success and are individuals of great character. It is only fitting that we recognize the dedication and commitment that they have demonstrated to their academic and athletic pursuits over the past four years.”
The Liberty League Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to one female and one male student-athlete who demonstrates excellence in academics, athletics and service/leadership throughout their time as a student-athlete.
Since the award was first presented in 2013, Herons have won six of the 10 Female Scholar-Athlete awards. Keogh is the third William Smith soccer player to win the award joining Olivia Zitoli ‘14 and Madeline Buckley ‘15. Cross country runner Emily D’Addario ‘13, swimmer Caroline Conboy ‘17 and lacrosse player Mekayla Montgomery ‘21 also won the award.
As the League’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Keogh will be the Liberty League’s nominee for the NCAA Women of the Year award.