GENEVA — The William Smith Herons soccer team are in familiar territory. In the program’s 31st NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth in the past four seasons (excluding 2020), they know that there is no such thing as an easy win from here on out.
The Herons played a top-flight game against visiting Hamilton College, advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 win, a second straight win over a school named after a Founding Father and a record from Julia Keogh.
“I can tell you I had a massive headache before the game,” William Smith head coach Aliceann Wilber said with a smile afterward. “I anticipated the challenges that we’d face with Hamilton, who has a great team.
“I believed that we could prevail and it would be a matter of enough stamina to do the things we can do and do it well,” Wilber said.
The Herons played John Jay in the first round on Saturday and won 9-0.
With just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half, a pin-balling play resulted in Seneca Blakely-Armitage getting a turnaround shot in the box that was blocked by a Hamilton defender. The ball deflected right to Katrine Berg who confidently fired the ball into the net for the 1-0 lead.
“It was a really nice sequence of passes we had through the midfield,” Berg said. “I was running up the field anticipating a rebound in the box because that’s where I’ve scored in the past. The ball came off (the defender) and I just finished it at the (near) post.”
William Smith (18-1-1) continued to win the individual battles and dismantle any form of team chemistry Hamilton had in the first half.
“We knew today was going to be a hard fight,” Julia Keogh said. “Our goals were going to come in transition so when it came down to it we were just able to put it away.”
In the second half, Keogh scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute with a perfect chip over Hamilton goalkeeper Carly Smith. Amanda Adams dribbled past a Hamilton defender at midfield and fired a through ball to a sprinting Keogh up the middle. With a defender breathing down her neck and the keeper Smith sprinting forward, Keogh perfectly chipped the ball from 18-yards out up and over and into the back of the net to make it 2-0.
With the goal, Keogh stands alone at the top of the William Smith soccer record book for most goals in a single season with 21. Keogh tied the record on Saturday in the 9-0 win over John Jay and then broke it against Hamilton on Sunday. The previous record of 20 was held for 33 years by Joan Grupp in 1987 and again in 1988 by Ann Haggerty, whose 20th goal won the national championship.
“Each of the goals that have contributed to this record have been built upon this team,” Keogh said. “Although I’m there to finish it, it is something that is built through this team and I am just lucky. to be there”
Hamilton (14-3-2) did not go away quietly as they scored seven minutes later to make it 2-1. A cross that evaded all players flew in front of William Smith goalkeeper Amanda Kesler and right to Hamilton defender Rylie Mutton. Kesler ran out to try and cut off the angle but the uncontested shot flew into the back of the net.
The goal certainly energized Hamilton but William Smith didn’t seem to flinch and kept the pressure on in the Continental’s end.
Sheila McQuillen had a chance to put the game away for the Herons with her sixth shot of the game but Smith was right there to make the save. Merilyn Hinrichs had a similar opportunity a few minutes later but once again Smith kept her team in it.
With three minutes remaining Keogh, McQuillen and Berg put the game away with their deep-corner game of keep away that has frustrated many teams this season. Hamilton couldn’t break out to have a chance at tying the game and the Herons punched their ticket to the third round of the tournament.