SCRANTON, Pa. — The nation’s No. 1-ranked team stood between William Smith College and the NCAA Division III women’s soccer final four.
The College of New Jersey maintained its unbeaten record to advance to the semifinals.
The Herons fell to TCNJ 1-0 Sunday at the University of Scranton, ending William Smith’s 18-game winning streak and its bid for a third national championship.
William Smith had reached the quarterfinals by way of a 5-4, double-overtime thriller over Misericordia University in Saturday’s third round, also at Scranton.
Junior Katrine Berg had the game-winner in that match after scoring in the 107th minute.
On Sunday, the Herons had more shots and corner kicks than TCNJ, but it wasn’t until the 59th minute of the game when the lone goal was scored.
Senior goalkeeper Amanda Kesler finished with three saves in Sunday’s loss.
William Smith finished the campaign 19-2-1. Senior forward Julia Keogh led the Herons with 22 goals and 50 points. Senior forward Sheila McQuillen topped William Smith with 11 assists. McQuillen assisted on a Keogh goal in Saturday’s triumph.