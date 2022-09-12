GENEVA — There has been no question that the Messiah University Falcons have been the kryptonite of the Herons soccer program going back to the 2019 Division III National Championship that ended in heartbreak for William Smith.

William Smith led early but fell 2-1 on Saturday afternoon on Cozzens Field in the latest meeting between the two teams as the Herons dropped their third straight contest to the Falcons.

“We wanted to grow from last weekend,” William Smith head coach Aliceann Wilber said after the game. “We’re still figuring out how we want to play together, who we’re going to play, what combinations.”

“We have to help our younger and new players understand their roles more,” she added.

In what was a first half that was dominated by the Herons on possession, junior Emma Kirts was even able to put William Smith up 1-0 following a Falcons turnover after being unable to clear the ball in their own zone.

Kirts put the Herons up with 29:09 to go in the first half and they thought that score was going to stand until the final seconds before the halftime break.

There was just eight seconds left in the opening half when the Falcons got their real first opportunity on goal as they sneaked in a momentum-swinging game-tying goal past William Smith junior goaltender Kirsten Nelson.

“The first 45 minutes until the last eight seconds, I have nothing but great things to say about the hard work our kids did. That’s William Smith soccer,” Wilber said.

After giving up their first goal of the young season, Wilber made the move to go with senior goaltender Amanda Kesler for the entire second half.

Shots on goal were hard to come by for William Smith (2-1) in the second half and they tried to keep the game level until Messiah (3-0-1) took the 2-1 lead with 13:24 to go in the game.

Senior Katrine Berg did have a corner kick opportunity with about three minutes left to play for the Herons.

While Berg’s kick lead to a goal but it did set up a free kick chance from about 25 yards out from the right side of the Falcons net.

First-year Ruth Hotaling stepped up for William Smith to take the free kick but her kick sailed on top of the Messiah net and minutes later the final buzzer sounded.

“We’re improving every game,” Wilber said on where her team is right now after three games into the season. “It’s been good to have the quality of opponents that we’ve had in these last two games.”