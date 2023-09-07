GENEVA — William Smith goalkeeper Kirsten Nelson was named the Liberty League Women’s Soccer Defensive Performer of the Week, and fellow senior Maggie Speckhart was named to the Liberty League’s Weekly Honor Roll.
The Herons kicked off their season last weekend, traveling to Pennsylvania and beating The College of New Jersey 1-0 and Arcadia University 4-1, the latter triumph keyed by three second-half goals.
Nelson was 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in those contests, and she produced a career-high six saves against TCNJ. Speckhart scored the game-winning goal against the Lions.