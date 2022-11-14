GENEVA — William Smith soccer did not have a great end to its regular season, but the NCAA Division III tournament brings out the best in the program every year.
After not scoring a goal in four straight games, the Herons (13-1-6) got back on track on offense with a huge win over SUNY Delhi on Saturday followed by a strong 1-0 win over Tufts in the second round on Sunday afternoon.
“Tufts is a very credible opponent,” head coach Aliceann Wilber said after the win.
The Herons maintained control throughout the first half with six shots to Tufts’ three. William Smith’s defense has been one of the best in the country and not allowed a goal since Oct. 9 against Plattsburgh State. And, since the win on Saturday was so dominant, the bench carried the load and gave the starters plenty of rest coming into Sunday’s game.
“We needed to score some goals and the goals we scored were great,” Wilber said of the win over SUNY Delhi. “Most importantly, we were able to rely on our bench for the most part in the Delhi game so that we weren’t expended for today’s game.”
With the score 0-0, Tufts came out in the second half and caught the Herons on its heels with more aggressive play and transitions.
“The way Tufts pressured our back line, I didn’t think we had the composure to build from the back to the front,” Wilber said. “Tufts came out in the second half really hard and we were shrinking a little bit under that pressure. But when we were able to score on the counter, we wrestled back the control of the game.”
Boosted by fresh legs and increased scoring confidence, the Herons found a way to break through.
Julia DiMena scored the game-winner in the 62nd minute off an assist from Seneca Blakely-Armitage.
William Smith launched a counter-attack out of the midfield and Blakely-Armitage ran down a lofted pass from Ava Ruppersberger deep in Tufts’ end. Blakely-Armitage immediately crossed the ball into the box where DiMenna chipped a shot into the lower right corner of the cage.
Based on the way the Herons’ defense has been all season long, DiMena’s goal was all the team needed to slam the door on Tufts and lock down the victory.
Tufts sent seven shots towards goal in the second half but only two made their way to the goal. In total, the Herons held Tufts to five shots on goal in 90 minutes and all were saved by Kirsten Nelson.
William Smith has learned to win in 2022 without a massive offensive output and since goals come at a premium in the national tournament, the Herons’ defensive-minded play might serve them very well for the remainder of the tournament.
William Smith will be back in action next Saturday, Nov. 19, when they take on eighth-ranked Amherst. The location and game time is yet to be determined.