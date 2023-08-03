With the turn of the calendar, preseason polls for collegiate fall sports have surfaced, and for the ninth consecutive season, the William Smith soccer program has landed in the top 10.
Coach Aliceann Wilber’s Herons will begin the 2023 season ranked seventh in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.
William Smith is coming off a 14-2-6 season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Herons finished the year ranked fourth in the nation in shutout percentage (.727) and 16th in goals against average (0.490). The Herons’ 16 shutouts on the year, tied for fifth in Division III.
The Herons went 6-0-3 in conference play capturing their 15th straight regular-season title. William Smith and Ithaca tied 0-0 in the Liberty League Championship game. The Bombers claimed the conference’s automatic bid with a 5-3 win in penalty kicks and ended the Herons’ streak of 14 straight conference titles.
With a stellar regular season résumé, William Smith received a bid to the national tournament. The Herons dispatched SUNY Delhi, to put it lightly — by a score of 12-0 — before knocking off two NESCAC schools in a row: 1-0 over No. 22 Tufts and 2-1 over No. 7 Amherst.
William Smith was defeated by national runner-up Case Western Reserve in the quarterfinals, 4-2.
Wilber begins her 43rd year in charge of the program with a Division III women’s soccer record 626 wins. She is second all-time in collegiate wins across all divisions in both the men’s and women’s game. The six-time National Coach of the Year will be looking to lead the Herons to their third national championship.
Wilber returns 12 players that started 10 or more games last year, including two-time defending Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year Julia Berg. On the offensive end of the field, all nine players that recorded double digits in points are back.
William Smith’s 2023 slate features two teams that are ranked in the preseason poll. The Herons will hit the road to take on No. 3 Messiah on Sept. 16. They also will be on the road to take on No. 21 Cortland on Oct. 24. The Herons begin their campaign Sept. 2-3, when they head to Haverford, Pennsylvania, for the 2023 Haverford Kickoff Classic.
The team will make its home debut against SUNY Geneseo on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. on Cozzens Field.