GENEVA — Another year marks another Liberty League Championship for the William Smith soccer team.
After the team’s thrilling 3-2 double overtime victory over Ithaca on Sunday, the Herons captured their 14th straight Liberty League title and awaited their NCAA Tournament first-round opponent during the Selection Monday show.
The Herons (16-1-1) will play host to the John Jay Bloodhounds (9-5) out of New York City. This Saturday, Nov. 13 will be the first meeting between the Herons and the Bloodhounds. William Smith is currently on a 15-game win streak and the Bloodhounds have won their last four contests.
William Smith is making its 31st NCAA tournament appearance (61-22-10) and is seeking its third national championship. William Smith is 11-0-1 at home this season.
Also playing in Geneva on Saturday is Hamilton College (13-3-2) and Johnson & Wales University (Providence Campus) (17-3-2). The winner of that matchup will play the winner of William Smith and John Jay.
On Sunday, the Herons squeezed by Ithaca in double overtime thanks to a golden goal by Merilyn Hinrichs in the 107th minute to give William Smith the win.
Ithaca (14-4) opened the scoring in the 30th minute. The Bombers carried the 1-0 lead into the second half.
William Smith jumped all over Ithaca in the opening stages of the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net until the 80th minute. Julia Keogh collected a rebound in the 18-yard box and chipped the shot over Ithaca’s goalkeeper. It was Keogh’s team-leading 19th goal of the season. She now needs just one goal to match William Smith’s single-season record.
In the 89th minute, Ithaca regained the lead on Alex Epifani’s sixth goal of the season. She chipped a shot from 20 yards out that was mishandled by Nelson and trickled across the goal line.
With the Liberty League tile streak within seconds of ending, Katrine Berg tied the game 39 seconds later with her first goal of the season. She blasted a shot from just outside of the six-yard box into the lower-left corner of the cage. McQuillen was credited with the assist on the goal.
William Smith carried the play in the overtime periods, outshooting Ithaca 6-0.
In the 107th minute, Hinrichs intercepted a clearing pass, dribbled around a defender and fired a left-footed shot off the crossbar. The spin off of the crossbar sent the ball into the right corner of the cage and straight down just over the goal line. Hinrichs was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Performer.