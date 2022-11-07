GENEVA — The William Smith Herons soccer team played in its 20th straight Liberty League Tournament Championship on Sunday afternoon and they had their sights set on keeping their championship streak going since 2007.
The top-seeded Herons’ 14th consecutive championship run ended in penalty kicks against 2-seeded Ithaca after the two sides went scoreless for 110 minutes.
William Smith fell 5-3 in PK’s despite out-shooting the Bombers 10-4 with shots on goal.
“It’s heavy,” William Smith head coach Aliceann Wilber reflects on 14-straight conference tournament championships. “In some ways the way we played today, I feel like we were league champions. So to get rid of that (streak) in it’s own way is a relief to be honest.”
This was the fourth straight match were the Herons had tied 0-0 as they have not allowed an opponent goal since they played against Plattsburgh State back on Oct. 9.
The Bombers were first up in the shootout as William Smith senior goalkeeper Amanda Kesler was coming in after a 10-save performance on the day already.
Ithaca knocked down all five goals in the penalty shootout. Junior Evan Amendum was able to level the score at one goal a piece but after her first-year teammate Ruth Hotaling missed the second PK shot, that turned out to be the difference-maker.
Kesler got a touch on the game-winning PK by the Bombers but the ball still found the back of the net to end the contest.
Hotaling may have missed an important PK in the shootout but her shot on goal with seven minutes left in the second overtime period was the best chance the Herons had to end the scoring drought.
Hotaling got a decent look at the Bombers’ net where she kicked the ball quickly towards the goal, but the Ithaca goalkeeper, Claire Reader, made a diving save at the bottom right of the net.
After that, it was a quick change to Kate Lawrence at goalie before the start of the PK shootout for Ithaca. It was an effective move in winning the title.
Senior Katrine Berg and senior Seneca Blakely-Armitage led the Herons with four shots each in the game.
Prior to Sunday, William Smith (11-1-6) was nationally-ranked No.6 in the country which gives them an excellence chance at making the NCAA Tournament which will be announced this afternoon.
“We’re really looking forward to the NCAA Tournament,” Wilber said. “Yes the PK’s decided a championship but it goes down as a tie. Our body of work throughout the season with the teams that we’ve gotten some good results from should hold us up going into the NCAA’s. I think what I appreciate most about our conference is the tactical variations and more signification, a lot of conferences tend to play the same way. We’ve had to adjust to a lot of different systems to play, different looks and I think we’re well prepared for nationals.”
WILLIAM SMITH FIELD HOCKEY
After winning just six total games a year ago, the Herons’ field hockey team captured the Liberty League Tournament Championship on Sunday afternoon.
Three-seeded William Smith upset the top-seeded University of Rochester on their field in the title game after Herons graduate student Emily Leonard knocked in the lone penalty shootout goal in what was a scoreless game after the two overtime periods.
Junior goaltender Kristen McCormick finished with a game-high eight saves in the win for William Smith (16-4).