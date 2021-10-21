ROCHESTER — It has been quite the week for Nazareth women’s tennis.
Not only did the Golden Flyers repeat at Empire 8 Champions, Penn Yan alumni Claire Pullen had a huge input on the success of the program.
In the championship match against Houghton, Pullen decisively won her match at No. 2 singles, defeating Houghton’s Ryann Ashby, 6-1, 6-2.
Pullen then hopped on court with No. 1 singles player Aliya Guzman to play a doubles match, which they won 8-3.
While Guzman was named the Tournament MVP, Pullen was named to two Empire 8 All-Conference squads.
Pullen made the Empire 8 First Team singles as well as First Team for doubles along with Guzman.
Pullen’s twin sister, Molly, did not play this year for Nazareth. The duo dominated Finger Lakes tennis in their high school careers.
Claire’s overall singles record in high school was 41-1, winning 69 of her 71 total sets played as well as winning 472 of her 541 total games played with a game-win percentage of 87.2%. Claire and Molly played together as doubles partners 19 times finished with a career record of 16-3 at Penn Yan. They only lost six total sets when playing together.