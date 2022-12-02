HOPEWELL — Several weeks into the winter collegiate athletic season and the 2022 FLCC women’s volleyball fall season continues to make waves.
Freshman Brooke DeGroff and sophomore Meghan Johnson were both named to the NJCAA Division III All-American list. DeGroff earned first team honors while Johnson, a Newark grad, made the honorable mention category.
The two played in all 41 matches throughout the season for the Lakers. DeGroff’s stat line jumps out with 458 kills, 36% of the team’s total with an average of 3.47 kills per set to finish with a kill rate of .162. She finished with 84 aces which would have been a program record if not for Sage Bernedo and Olivia Sheehan shattering the record. Sheehan ended with 103 aces and Bernedo racked up 117. The previous school record was 76.
DeGroff finished third on the team in digs with 340 and was fourth in blocks with 26. All totaled, DeGroff accounted for 557.5 points, average 4.2 points per set. Her 557.5 points was 29.8% of the Lakers’ total offense.
Johnson had a monster year as well with 265 kills which was second on the team and averaged 2.01 kills per set at a .123 kill rate. Johnson excelled on defense as well with 370 digs, good for second on the team and an average of 2.80 per set. She tallied 18 total blocks and was behind only DeGroff in total points with 323 for an average of 2.4 per set.
The Lakers finished the season 7th in the nation at the Division III level and three freshman broke the school record for aces in a season.