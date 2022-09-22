GENEVA — It took nine road matches before William Smith volleyball could play its first ever match at home inside Bristol Gymnasium. The team put on a show for the packed stands and swept Nazareth College convincingly, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16.

“It’s iconic for the school,” first-year head coach Derryk Williams said of the win. “That turn-out is unbelievable. I’ve been in some Division I gyms that don’t even come close to the way we packed it tonight. It’s iconic for our school, our coaching staff but most importantly for those young women in the locker room. The way they competed today and so far this season, it proves that we’re here to stay.”

William Smith senior and Geneva High School grad Lauren DeVaney had played on the court of Bristol Gymnasium many times prior to Wednesday night, but as a member of the basketball team. It was a strange feeling for DeVaney to take the court with a new team but the middle blocker helped lead the Herons (7-3) out of a nervous first set and was a key contributor on both sides of the ball.

The historic night began with the two teams trading points in the first set. Backed by a crowd of more than 220 fans, William Smith had the energy and power to begin the match but struggled to string points together as the team was a little tight to begin its first home match.

“I was definitely really nervous all day. I was feeling it from when I woke up this morning,” DeVaney said on the match. “I think we all came out a little tight but once we got in a groove we started rocking like we always do and it felt really good to see everyone come out and support us.”

DeVaney was third on the team in kills with five but second with a 36% kill rate. She also led the team with two solo blocks and accounted for seven total points.

Anytime William Smith got ahead of the Golden Flyers by a point or two in the first set, unforced errors handed the ball right back.

Tied at 21-21, Nazareth took a time out, the Herons reset and closed out the first set in clutch fashion, outscoring the Golden Flyers 4-1. Grinding out the first set was the perfect remedy for Williams’ squad. The team came out in the second set with all the poise and composure it lacked in the first and set the tone early with a huge slam from DeVaney.

“I think we gave (Nazareth) a lot of free points,” Williams said. “We missed five serves in the first set and then missed just three in the next two, so that was a huge change in momentum for us. I think we came out a little tight which is understandable. The fact that we pulled through that first set and gained momentum in the second set was awesome.”

Winning 9-3, a long rally was ended when Herons middle blocker Jaylynn McCarthy out of Las Vegas received a feed from Elaina Wamhoff and smashed the ball for a kill past several Nazareth blockers. The Herons went up 10-3 and forced Nazareth to call a timeout. McCarthy ended the match with 10 kills off just 14 attempts, good for a 71% kill rate. Wamhoff ran the offense and ended with 32 setter assists.

“I think Elaina ran our offense awesome,” Williams said. “She figured out who was scoring and Jaylynn McCarthy had an unbelievable night. She had 10 kills on 14 swings, those numbers are unrealistic. She was a huge part of our win tonight. It was a great team effort.”

The Golden Flyers were able to regather and get within three points but William Smith’s power at the net was far too much. The Herons ended the set with 14 kills and took a commanding 2-0 set lead.

In the third set, the Herons didn’t need to empty the tank to win the match and they closed out the night on a 15-6 run to go with a game-high 24% kill rate.

“We put this team together in six months and we’re 7-3,” Williams said. “As a coach, I can say I’m pretty happy right now.”