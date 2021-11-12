ROCHESTER, Minn. — The 10-seeded Finger Lakes Community College Women’s Volleyball started its run in the NJCAA National Championship on Thursday morning when the team played against the 7-seeded Raritan Valley Community College from New Jersey in the first round.
FLCC defeated RVCC in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals later that day.
The Lakers won the sets by a final score of 25-12, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15.
A win psyched up the Lakers all Thursday afternoon as the team anticipated the next match: the quarterfinal against the two-time defending national champion Owens Community College. But another win was not to be; FLCC lost to the Ohio team.
“The girls really stuck to the game plan,” FLCC head coach Andrew Solomon said about their first round match in a phone to the Times between matches. “They saw right away, they were hitting the spots that we wanted to hit, targeting the players that we wanted to target and they were putting the ball away when they had the chance. All these matches come down to passing, serving and we passed and served really well.”
FLCC (19-6) was very close to sweeping the NJ Golden Lions on Thursday after 19-15 lead in the second set but eventually fell in the set.
FLCC bounced back nicely, though, to never trail in the third set.
“That third set is so pivotal that we knew that that one was big one for us, we didn’t want to go down 2-1,” Solomon said. “They just fought for every point. They broke it down into small segments, one match at a time, one set a time, one rally at a time. They were able to break it down, just focus on the point at hand and to not look back and look forward and they did it. We didn’t panic when were behind a few times throughout the match. They didn’t panic and we learned that from our regional championship to say that we can do this.”
Sophomore Brandy Morrison from Palmyra-Macedon led her Lakers with 21 kills on Thursday morning.
Freshman Oona O’Brien from Canandaigua also contributed with 12 kills.
Another freshman from Canandaigua, Emma Sipos, had 15 digs and 10 kills for the Lakers in their first round matchup.
The Lakers then played the 2-seeded Owens Community College Big E from Ohio Thursday evening.
FLCC fell to OCC in 3 sets by a final score of 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.
Morrison led her Lakers with 13 kills in the quarterfinal match.
FLCC finished the 2021 season at 19-7. Although the team fell short of the national title, getting to the quarterfinals was still an accomplishment,
“Everything else is just gravy on top,” Solomon said after the first round win in preparation of their quarterfinal match against the talented OCC. “Everything has been such an awesome run and whatever happens, happens. We’re going to be try to be the Cinderella.”