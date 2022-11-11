ROCHESTER, Minn. — One year ago today — Nov. 11, 2021 — FLCC played two matches in the first round of the NJCAA Division III women’s volleyball tournament, winning the first and losing the second.
A near exact scenario unfolded 364 days later in the same place as the No. 10 seed Lakers blew by No. 7 seed Sandhills Community College 3-0 before falling to No. 2 seed College of DuPage in the quarterfinals, 3-0.
The Lakers season is not done yet, however. The team will play a consolation match today at 3 p.m. with an oppinent to be determined.
In the first match, the Lakers won 25-12, 25-23, 25-23 on 43 teams kills on a .322 kill rate, 32 digs and 12 aces. Brooke DeGroff and Megan Sanford led the way 16 and 10 kills, respectively, while Sage Bernado ran the offense with 38 setter assists. DeGroff added 11 digs and two service aces as well.
The first set was determined by two scoring runs by the Lakers with Kierstin Comerford serving for eight straight points to make it 11-2 followed by Adriana Botello, who took over serving at 16-8 and served until FLCC had a 20-8 lead. Comerford then served out the dominant set for FLCC.
The two teams battled tight in the final two sets but it was FLCC that rose to the occasion in the final points of both sets to secure the first-round sweep.
The quarterfinal match began a few hours later as FLCC had to recover quickly to take on a DuPage team that received a first-round bye and was fresh for the match.
The Lakers kept it close in the first set but DuPage accelerated to take six out of the final eight points to take the first set 25-21. The second set was very similar in that the teams were deadlocked at 17-17 before DuPage scored eight of the final nine points to take the set 25-18.
Both teams exchanged blows once again in the third, but FLCC’s two matches in one day to DuPage’s one may have made the difference as the Lakers made it a 23-22 game, but DuPage closed it out 25-22 to secure the quarterfinal sweep.
The Lakers ended with 32 team kills on a .198 hit percentage, 35 digs, nine aces and six blocks. DeGroff lead FLCC again with 10 kills and Barnedo had 30 assists.